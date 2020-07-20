Voters will have a say in some of the county’s most contested races.

As the August primary fast approaches for Michigan voters, here are some of the choices that Oakland County voters will see on their ballots.

Oakland County Executive

Facing off for the Democratic nominee:

Current Oakland County Executive David Coulter , who was the mayor of Ferndale before he was appointed executive in 2019 following the death of the Republican long-standing occupant, L. Brooks Patterson.

, who was the mayor of Ferndale before he was appointed executive in 2019 following the death of the Republican long-standing occupant, L. Brooks Patterson. Current Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner, a position that he has held since 2009. Meisner, who is Jewish, had to give up his role as treasurer to run for executive.

For the Republican nominee:

Former state Senator Mike Kowall , who represented District 15 from 2011-2018. Kowall ran for election to the U.S House to represent Michigan’s 11th district but lost the Republican primary in 2018. Previously, Kowall served in the Michigan House of Representatives for District 44, from 1998-2002.

, who represented District 15 from 2011-2018. Kowall ran for election to the U.S House to represent Michigan’s 11th district but lost the Republican primary in 2018. Previously, Kowall served in the Michigan House of Representatives for District 44, from 1998-2002. Jeffrey G. Nutt is a private practitioner focusing on individual rights and has represented educational and IT business Intellectual property clientele. He has worked for two U.S. Senate offices.

Oakland County Prosecutor

Voters will have the choice between two Democratic nominees for Oakland County Prosecutor:

Incumbent Jessica Cooper, a former circuit judge, former district court judge and former judge of the state Court of Appeals. She has been prosecutor since 2008 and is the first woman to ever hold this position. Cooper is Jewish. Karen McDonald, a former Oakland circuit judge (2012-2019) and former assistant prosecutor (1999-2004).

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against uncontested Republican nominee Lin Goetz, who has 28 years of experience in the practice of criminal law, both as an assistant prosecutor in Oakland County and as a criminal defense attorney.

Oakland County Sheriff

Incumbent Michael Bouchard is running uncontested for the Republican nominee for Oakland County Sheriff. Before becoming sheriff, Bouchard served in the Michigan State Senate from 1991-1999. He has served as sheriff since 1999. Bouchard was among those who ran for governor in 2010 but lost to Rick Snyder in the Republican primary.

Michigan voters will have three choices for the Democratic nominee:

Vincent Gregory, served as a Michigan state senator, representing District 11 from 2011-2018. He also served as the Senate minority whip and is a retired Wayne County Sheriff’s detective and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Barnett Jones, a retired Oakland County Sheriff’s captain who has been police chief in Ann Arbor as well as Sterling Heights. He also has served as chief security and integrity officer for the Great Lakes Water Authority. Waterford resident Randy Maloney.

Oakland County Treasurer

With Andy Meisner relinquishing his longtime role as Oakland County Treasurer, the open seat has attracted two Democrats and two Republicans for the primary.

For the Democrats:

Robert J. Corbett Jr. is a real estate agent and longtime member of the Madison Heights City Council, serving since 1999. Robert Wittenberg is a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, representing District 27. He began his term in 2015 and is now term-limited. He hails from Huntington Woods and is one of only three Jews in the Michigan House.

For the Republicans:

Susan E. Anderson has served as the treasurer of the Oakland Community College Board of Trustees since 2016. She also became the owner and managing member of SE Anderson & Associates LLC in 2004. Joe Kent is a longtime Oakland County tax accountant and business owner. In 2016, Kent lost in the primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives in the 46th District to John Reilly.

Oakland County Commissioner

In the 13th District:

Marcia Gershenson, who is Jewish, is the Democratic incumbent who has served since 2004. Sean Thomas is the other Democratic nominee who was a candidate for District 10 in the Michigan House of Representatives in the 2010 state legislative elections. Thomas was defeated in the Democratic primary.

The candidate who wins the primary will be up against uncontested Republican nominee Max Rohtbart, who is Jewish and a resident of West Bloomfield.

In the 18th District:

Democrat Daniel Cherrin, who is Jewish, is the founder of North Coast Strategies, a public relations firm. The other Democratic candidate is Charlie Cavell, who started a nonprofit organization and worked in municipal finance for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The Democratic winner will face Republican candidate Michelangelo Fortuna III, who had been running in the Aug. 4 primary for the Michigan House of Representatives to represent District 27 but withdrew to run for District 18 commissioner. Fortuna was a Republican candidate for District 27 in the Michigan House of Representatives in the 2010 state legislative elections.

Michigan House of Representative Candidates

Here are the candidates running for the Michigan House of Representatives in your districts. Please consult Vote411.org for more info about each candidate and their positions.

District 27: Berkley, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak Township

Democratic Nominees:

Crystal Bailey is a resident of Oak Park who ran for Michigan State Senate in 2018 and lost in the primary.

Kevin Kresch , who is Jewish, is an attorney and a member of Temple Emanu -El in Oak Park. He worked on Mark Schauer’s Gubernatorial Campaign, traveling the state with Lieutenant Governor candidate Lisa Brown.

Matt Stoel is a social worker and leads a collaborative youth ministry group in the greater Berkley area.

Regina Weiss is a high school English and Social Studies teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. She also serves as an Oak Park City Council member.

Robert Lathrop is a resident of Berkley.

Dan Tuck is a resident of Hazel Park.

Martin Tutwiler is a resident of Oak Park.

Kelli Williams was a 2014 Democratic candidate for District 27 of the Michigan House of Representatives .

The winner of the Democratic primary will be facing off against uncontested Republican nominee, Elizabeth Goss. Goss is a Pleasant Ridge resident and competed on Jeopardy! in 2018.

District 35: Lathrup Village, Southfield, Southfield Township

Facing off for the Democratic nomination:

Incumbent Kyra Harris Bolden assumed office on January 1, 2019. Bolden worked as a civil litigation attorney and was assigned to the Judiciary Committee and the Insurance Committee in the House.

Shadia Martini owns her own real estate brokerage, construction company, and medical spa, all operating in Southfield and lives in Franklin.

Daniela Davis runs uncontested for the Republican nomination.

District 37: Farmington and Farmington Hills

Voters will have three choices for the Democratic nominee:

Michael Bridges has served 11 years on the Farmington Hills City Council. He also served as Mayor Pro Tem, a position that is voted on by the council.

Randy Bruce has served 16 years on the Farmington Hills City Council and represented Farmington and Farmington Hills on the National League of Cities for 14 years. He is also a licensed psychologist, neuropsychologist, and rehabilitation psychologist and is the co-owner of Aspire Rehabilitation Services, LLC.

Samantha Steckloff , who is Jewish, has served as a member of the Farmington Hills City Council since 2013 and has been affiliated with the Michigan Jewish Democratic Caucus, the Brenda Lawrence Women’s Advisory Council and Fems for Dems.

For the Republican party, Mitch Swoboda runs uncontested. Swoboda was a 2016 Republican candidate for District 37 of the Michigan House of Representatives.

District 39: Commerce Township, West Bloomfield Township (part), Wixom

Both parties have candidates running uncontested.

Julia Pulver , Democratic candidate, has worked in a multitude of healthcare roles for over a decade. Pulver ran for Oakland County Commission in 2016, and then State Senate in 2018.

Incumbent Ryan Berman , Republican, assumed office January 1, 2019. Berman is an attorney and counselor at law, with a general practice in Bloomfield Hills.

District 40: Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield Township (part)

Both parties have candidates running uncontested.