Data only shows organizations that received more than $150,000 in PPP loans.

Through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Metro Detroit religious institutions and organizations received millions of dollars from the federal government to help ease the economic burdens caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The data, released by the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration, broke down the amounts received in general ranges: from $150,000 to $300,000; $350,000 to $1 million; $1 million to $2 million; and $2 million to $5 million.

Data only shows organizations that received more than $150,000 in PPP loans. Some organizations received loans under $150,000 and are not included in this data.

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah day school and JVS Human Services were the two Jewish organizations in Metro Detroit that received the most money. According to data, both organizations received between $2 million and $5 million.

“We are fortunate to have secured the PPP loan, which has helped us stay focused on our mission of helping the community get back to work,” Paul Blatt, president and CEO of JVS Human Services, said. “The PPP, along with support from our community partners like Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, has afforded us the ability to be here for the community during this pandemic, while protecting our staff and the vital work they do.”

Temple Israel, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit and Jewish Family Service received $1 million to $2 million in PPP loans.

“The loans were used in the manner the program intended, helping us to keep our staff employed during a time of enormous financial challenges and uncertainty,” Federation COO Steve Ingber said. “Our dedicated employees are Federation’s most valuable asset, working to take care of our Jewish community, day in and day out and especially during times of crisis. Our efforts to serve the community’s most vulnerable members have rarely been as important as they are now, and we are grateful for all the support.”

Two synagogues, Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield and Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, received loans in the $350,000-to-$1 million range.

Christian and Muslim organizations and places of worship throughout Metro Detroit also received similar amounts of funding.

The loans do not need to be repaid as long as the organizations follow the guidelines put forward by the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the guidelines, the money must be used toward payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities.