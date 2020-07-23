(Written under the shadow of the 2020 pandemic)

During these times of social distancing and self-isolation, watching YouTube can become addictive.

I have discovered the cleverness of several folks who are musically inclined and can write song parodies about the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, I’m not gifted with a music sense and those who have heard me sing will fervently agree. However, I felt that I could do with a literary device what they had done in music. So here goes:

Jack and Jill went up the hill;

They were not six feet apart.

Jack fell ill

And so did Jill

A lesson they’re taking to heart.

Old Mother Hubbard

Went to the cupboard

To get some bathroom tissue.

When she got there

Her cupboard was bare

And that made going an issue.

Humpty Dumpty wasn’t wearing a mask.

Humpty Dumpty was taken to task.

Then he was seen

To break quarantine

Slowly exposing us all.

Mary, Mary, quite contrary,

How did your shopping go?

“I wore gloves and a mask,

But it still was a task

And for it I have nothing to show.”

Jack was not nimble.

Jack was not quick.

He took no precautions

And now is quite sick.

There was an old woman

Who lived in a shoe.

She homeschooled her children

For nothing else would do.

She taught them and fought them

And sent them to bed.

And raised teacher salaries

Quietly in her head.

Peter, Peter, restaurant keeper,

Had a wife but couldn’t feed her.

Then unemployment hit the scene

And all was blamed on COVID-19.

Little Jack Horner

Pumped iron in the corner

Of a recently reopened gym.

With his mask, a towel and disinfectant spray

So no one would re-infect him.

Hickory, dickory dock

Re-opening against the clock?

First one is struck down

Then it’s all over town.

Wearing masks is not just a crock.

Baa, baa, ICUs

Have you nasal swabs?

Yes, sir; yes, sir,

But not for such a mob.

Some for those who’re needed

And some for those who’re ill.

But none for the man in charge

Up on the hill.

Hey diddle doe-vid

This traveler has COVID.

The TSA jumped all over him.

The rest of us laughed to see

Him get caught.

Who knew we could be so dim?

The itsy, bitsy virus

Climbed up the nasal spout.

Out came a sneeze

But not the virus out.

Out came a cough

And the temperature was great.

For the itsy, bitsy virus

Be sure to isolate!

And the beat goes on. Thanks for bearing with me. Do I detect a slight smile under that mask? I might now give some thought to fairy tales; they have dark endings anyway, so it should not be hard. Stay tuned.