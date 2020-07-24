Ansara family has a true immigrant success story.

Success stories that pertain to immigrants arriving in the United States to make a new life for themselves will never die.

When they came to this country from Lebanon in 1951, brothers George and Andrew Ansara couldn’t speak any English, which is an immediate shoulder-shrugger in itself … Especially when they wanted to go into business and banks wouldn’t give them a second look.

It took 10 years, but they finally opened their first restaurant in 1961, a Garden City Big Boy … and the family-operated and owned operation steadily grew … Nine-year-old Lew Ansara was its dishwasher in the Big Boy owned by dad, George, uncle Andrew and great-uncles Louis and Victor … Lou went to Lawrence Tech, also became its sports writer and a Big Boy manager for them in the early 1970s … Cousin Victor graduated from Detroit College of Law and University of Michigan – Dearborn, cooking and helping wherever needed at Big Boy while attending school.

Today, the family has numerous Big Boy franchises … Red Robin is a national chain that originated in Seattle … George went to one in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was so impressed he had to take Lew there … It revved up a lot of interest and was the beginning of a major franchise in the Michigan market … One of them is off the road to Cosco in Commerce Crossing, others are in Novi, Brighton, Livonia, Troy and Ford Road, Detroit.

Best seller is its Gourmet Burger … but the family sees to that same quality with chicken sandwiches, pastas, steaks, ice cream floats, etc. … and a lot of love.

