Under the prestigious Golden Mushroom, the Mushroom Cellar was much more than just a downstairs to go to.

Dining in the cellar of a restaurant has a certain charm … and the Mushroom Cellar of the noted Golden Mushroom was in a class its very own.

Under the prestigious Golden Mushroom, with its own entrance off 10 Mile, Southfield, Mushroom Cellar was much more than just a downstairs to go to … and certainly upheld the high standards its upstairs grownup had earned.

Going down the Golden Mushroom stairs where walls were decorated by GM honors and awards, Mushroom Cellar was like a private club, although open to the public … It had been a banquet area until the spring of 1973, a year after opening of the Golden Mushroom … It became very popular after being converted into a cocktail lounge with banquet chairs and a stand-up bar.

The bar was a story in itself … where regular customers were recognized with bronze plaques … Owner Reid Ashton came up with the idea of remembering retiring customers, among others.

The clubby New York-ish Mushroom Cellar wasn’t just another downstairs operation … It was comfortable, intimate and casual … Guests came in wearing anything from jeans and casual dresses to suits and sat amid high-backed padded booths.

There was all kinds of pizza and sandwiches … but also dinner courses of grilled chicken, rock shrimp, fettucine, broiled scrod, etc. … Also, lobster bisque, Golden Mushroom soup, etc. … And appetizers of house smoked salmon, escargots, oysters, salads and desserts and more.

There was its own wine list, and a bundle of single malt scotches, one of Michigan’s largest collection … Lunch from its own menu satisfied many … with a little bit of Golden Mushroom favorites.

Mushroom Cellar at Golden Mushroom had many well-groomed faces … and the necessary ingredients to stand on its own, but chose to be just a cozy, intimate bit with all the ingredients to stand on its own two feet as an excellent neighborhood spot to go to for a most inviting casual good time well spent.

