Brain Teaser
In need of a good brainteaser? These teasers are meant to challenge your ability to think beyond the obvious and to realize sometimes there is more than one way to look at a problem.

Brainteaser #1 – Lexophiles: puns that Babylon

Here’s an example:

A bicycle can’t stand on its own because it is two-tired.

Your challenge – Match the pun to complete the sentence with a chuckle.
  1. England has no kidney bank, but it does have a
  2. When a clock is hungry, it goes back
  3. Haunted French pancakes give me the
  4. This girl today said she recognized me from the Vegetarians Club, but I’d swear I’ve never met
  5. A thief who stole a calendar got
  6. I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic.
  7. A chicken crossing the road is
  8. Those who jump off a Paris bridge are

Answers of choice:

A. It’s syncing now.
B. Herbivore
C. In Seine
D. Poultry in motion
E. Crepes
F. Liverpool
G. Four seconds
H. Twelve months

Brainteaser #2 – R U E 2 Think?

Stick-ing it to you-

You will need 24 same size sticks to solve these challenges.

Toothpicks or popsicle sticks will work fine.

E?

#1. Make this four-square shape with twelve sticks.

By moving 4 sticks can you change it into 3 squares all the same size?

#2 Make the four-square shape again. Move only 2 sticks to made a shape of 7 squares.  This time the squares do not need to be the same size.

Want more fun mind workouts? Let us know in the comments and on our Facebook page!

