In need of a good brainteaser? These teasers are meant to challenge your ability to think beyond the obvious and to realize sometimes there is more than one way to look at a problem.
Brainteaser #1 – Lexophiles: puns that Babylon
Here’s an example:
A bicycle can’t stand on its own because it is two-tired.
Your challenge – Match the pun to complete the sentence with a chuckle.
- England has no kidney bank, but it does have a
- When a clock is hungry, it goes back
- Haunted French pancakes give me the
- This girl today said she recognized me from the Vegetarians Club, but I’d swear I’ve never met
- A thief who stole a calendar got
- I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic.
- A chicken crossing the road is
- Those who jump off a Paris bridge are
Answers of choice:
A. It’s syncing now.
B. Herbivore
C. In Seine
D. Poultry in motion
E. Crepes
F. Liverpool
G. Four seconds
H. Twelve months
Brainteaser #2 – R U E 2 Think?
Stick-ing it to you-
You will need 24 same size sticks to solve these challenges.
Toothpicks or popsicle sticks will work fine.
E?
#1. Make this four-square shape with twelve sticks.
By moving 4 sticks can you change it into 3 squares all the same size?
#2 Make the four-square shape again. Move only 2 sticks to made a shape of 7 squares. This time the squares do not need to be the same size.