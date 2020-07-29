In need of a good brainteaser? These teasers are meant to challenge your ability to think beyond the obvious and to realize sometimes there is more than one way to look at a problem.

Brainteaser #1 – Lexophiles: puns that Babylon

Here’s an example:

A bicycle can’t stand on its own because it is two-tired.

Your challenge – Match the pun to complete the sentence with a chuckle.

England has no kidney bank, but it does have a When a clock is hungry, it goes back Haunted French pancakes give me the This girl today said she recognized me from the Vegetarians Club, but I’d swear I’ve never met A thief who stole a calendar got I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic. A chicken crossing the road is Those who jump off a Paris bridge are

Answers of choice:

A. It’s syncing now.

B. Herbivore

C. In Seine

D. Poultry in motion

E. Crepes

F. Liverpool

G. Four seconds

H. Twelve months

Brainteaser #2 – R U E 2 Think?

Stick-ing it to you-

You will need 24 same size sticks to solve these challenges.

Toothpicks or popsicle sticks will work fine.

E?

#1. Make this four-square shape with twelve sticks.

By moving 4 sticks can you change it into 3 squares all the same size?

#2 Make the four-square shape again. Move only 2 sticks to made a shape of 7 squares. This time the squares do not need to be the same size.

