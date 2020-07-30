This piece is part of a collection of stories profiling local camp alternatives for summer 2020. Read about Camp Michigan Mom, Camp-in-a-Box and Therapyology Camp.

Camp Fox, an all-new, all-virtual Jewish day camp for kids in grades K-5, features virtual programs on Broadway theater, quarantine cooking classes, improv and comedy, sports trivia, breakdancing, yoga, songwriting, karate, Legos, art, music lessons, challah baking, zoology, American Jewish history, Summer Reading Book Club, and much more.

Camp Fox runs online every weekday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., from now through Aug. 14. Best of all, it’s free.

Camp Fox is a collaborative effort involving nonprofit organizations, including the Kaiserman JCC, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, National Museum of American Jewish History, Elmwood Park Zoo, Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Museum, Wolf Performing Arts Center, The Bible Players, Jewish Family & Children’s Service, PJ Library, jKidPhilly and many other corporate partners.

“With the economic downtown, it is a wonderful resource for families who would otherwise not be able to offer a Jewish camping experience to their children,” says Camp Director Wendy Armon. “With the COVID crisis, this is an especially timely resource available to our community to support families in a variety of ways given the economic and social issues of our current environment.”

Visit campfoxjcc.org for details or contact campfox@phillyjcc.com with questions.