With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting events across metro Detroit, and leaving many local residents hesitant to venture out, businesses across the area are getting creative with their offerings, turning in-person gatherings and attractions into virtual experiences anyone can enjoy at home.

These five unique virtual events will take place in August. Here’s how to make the most of metro Detroit arts, culture and beyond in a virtual setting.

August 7: Catch Superman (1978) at a new drive-in experience

This first installment in the classic Superman film series will come to life via drive-in at Emagine Novi’s parking lot. Screening in 2D on August 7 at 9:30 p.m., parking will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets will be sold as parking spaces for $30 per space, and concessions will be available via curbside takeout or car delivery from the Emagine lobby. Like a traditional movie indoors, pizza, nachos, candy, pretzel bites and of course, popcorn will be up for grabs on the menu.

August 8: Explore the art of stained glass

At the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, a special virtual workshop will explore the art of stained glass history and making. Stained glass artist and preservation specialist Barbara Krueger will share how the glass is made, uncover its roots and give a tour of the Ford House’s own beautiful stained glass windows, including the coats of arms in the Gallery. Held over Zoom, participants will be able to watch demonstrations for two styles of stained glass creations. Tickets are $15 to the general public and $10 for Ford House members.

August 11: Craft your persuasive writing skills

Those interested in practicing or learning persuasive writing skills can tune in to a virtual workshop on August 11 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. held by Detroit Writing Room in partnership with author and activist Jaclyn Friedman. Detroit Writing Room offers coaching, events, coworking spaces and more to established and aspiring writers. The class will focus on how to use language to inspire, persuade and share messages for social change. Hosted via Zoom, tickets are $35 with registration closing 30 minutes before the event.

August 16: Learn how to cook the perfect roast

The Detroit-based Cooking with Cocktails will host a Sunday session on August 16 from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. where roast is the star of the show. Cooking with Cocktails brings interactive cooking experiences to metro Detroiters with professional chefs and mixologists, currently done virtually. This class will teach participants how to sear and braise a roast that can be paired with gravy and mashed potatoes. Tickets for the event are $29.99 and will include a list of ingredients so participants can cook along.

August 25: Enjoy a Yiddish short story brought to life

Hosted by Congregation Beth Ahm, Yiddish lecturer, educator and translator Beth Ahmer Daniella HarPaz Mechnikov will recite a Yiddish short story by classic Yiddish storyteller Moyshe Nadir. Told in both Yiddish and English, knowledge of Yiddish won’t be necessary to enjoy the experience. The online virtual event will be held August 25 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. and is free to attend with registration.