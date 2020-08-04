Esther Allweiss Ingber made and reviewed these five home-delivered meal kits.

For those who enjoy cooking, home-delivered meal kits offer convenience plus creativity.

The many companies specializing in meal kits send boxes filled with high-quality and often organic food, plus recipe cards. Each week, customers choose from a variety of chef-developed meals to fit their appetite or dietary preferences. The dinners are refrigerated — never frozen — and box packaging is mostly recyclable.

An advantage of home-delivered meals during the pandemic is eliminating some food shopping. With a bounty of apportioned ingredients and pre-measured seasonings, and instructions for using them, subscribers never have to wonder what’s for dinner.

Payment is taken with a credit card on file, but customers may skip weeks or cancel without penalty. Consult websites for pricing.

The Ingbers ate very well with these five meal kit companies:

Martha + Marley Spoon

marleyspoon.com

Very professional. Top-quality food and photography.

Roasted Chicken & Broccoli with Cheddar Rice Casserole. Chicken seasoned with flavorful Tam-pico de gallo spice pack.

Steakhouse Dinner. Wonderful sirloin and cottage fries.

Meez Meals

meezmeals.com

Least work. Instead of prepping a sweet potato, chunks of sweet potato came ready for use.

Sweet Asian BBQ Salmon. Very tasty with a tangy-sweet sauce and cabbage-carrot combo.

Argentinian Black Beans & Rice Bowl. Updated beans and brown rice featured sweet potatoes, queso fresco and delectable parsley sauce.

Bistro Steak with Pesto Penne. “Italian classic” had creamy basil pesto, sautéed spinach and mushrooms. Must order again.

Most affordable. Proteins and produce were excellent. Recipe directions had color pictures. Cooking took longer than listed — not unusual.

Sweet ‘n’ Tangy Cherry Meatballs with roasted zucchini & garlic mashed potatoes. Easy to prepare using cherry jam. Winner.

Beef Banh Mi Bowls with sriracha mayo, carrot & pickled cucumbers. Rice was missing; substituted mine. Sriracha wasn’t too spicy.

Sticky-Sweet Chili Chicken with scallion rice & zesty carrots. Very good.

Moo Shu Beef Bowls with cabbage & white rice. Fresh ginger added great taste.

Tuscan Herbed Chicken over creamy tomato linguine. Kind of spicy but good. Needed more sauce.

Sun Basket

sunbasket.com

Uneven meals.

Malaysian stir-fried Hawker Noodles with Shrimp. Really outstanding flavors.

Southeast Asian chicken salad with sesame-lime dressing. Disappointing. All-Spice was missing. Persian cucumber was too soft. Allotted sesame oil oversaturated Romaine lettuce.

Overall favorite. Binder holds colorful recipe cards. Clear directions. Appreciated being told the cooking difficulty and spice levels. A “storage timeframe” provided guidance to make more perishable kits sooner. Meat and produce were first-rate.

Cornbread-crusted Mahi-Mahi and Honey-BBQ Aioli with corn on the cob and sweet potato wedges. Loved the fish and sides.

Beef Meatloaf Marinara with red pepper pesto cauliflower. An easy comfort meal.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with bok choy and edamame. Only “oven-ready” dinner satisfied and came together effortlessly.

Coq au Vin with Bone-In Chicken. Classic French dish included red wine and mushrooms.

Sticky Honey Garlic Sesame Steak Strips with jasmine rice and baby bok choy. Enjoyed cooking with bok choy.

Chicken Piccata with crispy onion-topped tomatoes and zucchini. Another delicious meal.