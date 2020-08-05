Dine-in customers select their combination of pasta and sauce.

Every Monday, diners can create their own bottomless pasta creations at Andiamo for just $11.95, exclusively for Mille Grazie loyalty program members.

Andiamo’s famous pasta ladies create their famous, made-from-scratch pasta and Andiamo’s award-winning culinary experts take care of the homemade sauces.

Children under 12 eat free. Meals also include fresh-baked breads, choice of house salad or soup.

This special is not available for carry-out and is not available to be shared with other guests dining in.

In addition, Andiamo locations are also offering BOGO carryout on phone orders only.

Sign up for the Mille Grazie program online at Andiamoitalia.com or visit an Andiamo near you. There are locations in Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, the Detroit Riverfront, Fenton, Livonia and Warren.