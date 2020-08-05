With most precincts in Oakland County reporting, here are the primary results as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 5.

County Results

Oakland County Executive

Current Oakland County Executive, David Coulter, defeated current Oakland County Treasurer, Andy Meisner, to secure the Democratic nominee. Coulter was appointed executive in 2019 after the death of L. Brooks Patterson. Meisner will give up his long-time position as treasurer once his term ends.

In the Republican race, former state Senator, Mike Kowall, defeated private practitioner, Jeffrey G. Nutt.

Oakland County Prosecutor

In the Democratic race, incumbent Jessica Cooper was defeated by Karen McDonald. McDonald received 66% of the vote while Cooper, who is Jewish, received 34%. Cooper has been serving as the Oakland County Prosecutor since 2008 and was the first woman to assume the position.

McDonald will face off against Republican nominee, Lin Goetz, in November. Goetz ran uncontested for the nomination.

Oakland County Sheriff

Incumbent Michael Bouchard ran uncontested for the Republican nomination. Bouchard will run against Vincent Gregory, who won the Democratic nomination by securing 43.9% of the vote.

Oakland County Treasurer

Robert Wittenberg, one of only three Jews in the Michigan House, secured the Democratic nomination over Robert J. Corbett Jr., earning 70% of the votes.

Joe Kent defeated Susan Anderson to secure the Republican nomination. Kent received 54% of the vote.

Oakland County Commissioner

In the 13th district:

Democratic incumbent, Marcia Gershenson, who is Jewish, secured the nomination over Sean Thomas, earning 82% of the votes.

Gershenson will face off against uncontested Republican nominee, Max Rohtbart, who is also Jewish, in November.

In the 18th district:

Charlie Cavell defeated Daniel Cherrin, who is Jewish, for the Democratic nominee by securing 68% of the vote. Cavell will face off against uncontested Republican nominee Michelangelo Fortuna III.

Michigan House of Representatives Results

Michigan voters also cast their ballots for nominees for Michigan House of Representatives. Here are the winners of some of Oakland County’s House of Representatives primaries:

District 27: Berkley, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak Township

Regina Weiss, Oak Park City Council member and high school teacher in Detroit Public Schools Community District, won the Democratic primary for District 27 state representative with 47.24% of the vote, beating out seven other candidates.

Weiss will run against Republican nominee Elizabeth Goss in November. Goss, who lives in Pleasant Ridge, ran unopposed for the nomination.

District 35: Lathrup Village, Southfield, Southfield Township

With only 14 out of 48 precincts reporting as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, Kyra Harris Bolden, the current state representative for District 35, will likely be the Democratic nominee for the seat. Bolden, who currently has 88.62% of the vote, took office in January 2019 and previously worked as a civil litigation attorney. She serves on the State House’s judiciary and insurance committees.

Harris Bolden will face Republican nominee Daniela Davis, who ran unopposed for the nomination, in November.

District 37: Farmington and Farmington Hills

Samantha Steckloff earned District 37’s Democratic nomination with 48.73% of the vote. Steckloff, who is Jewish, has been a member of the Farmington Hills City Council since 2013, and has been affiliated with the Brenda Lawrence Women’s Advisory Council, Fems for Dems and the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus.

Mitch Swoboda, who ran unopposed in the district’s Republican primary, will run against Steckloff for the state representative seat in November. Swoboda also ran for the seat in 2018.

District 39: Commerce Township, West Bloomfield Township (part), Wixom

Both candidates in District 39 ran unopposed. Julia Pulver, the Democratic nominee and a healthcare professional, formerly ran for Oakland County Commission in 2016 and State Senate in 2018.

She’ll face Republican incumbent Ryan Berman, a Jewish attorney with a practice in Bloomfield Hills, in November. Berman assumed office on January 1, 2019.

District 40: Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield (part)

Both candidates in District 40 ran unopposed. Incumbent Mari Manoogian, Democrat, is the youngest woman serving in the 100th legislature, as well as the first Armenian American woman to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives. She is the current assistant minority whip for the House Democrats.

Republican nominee Kendra Cleary will run against Manoogian in November. Cleary has been the vice president of sales at Detroit-based start-up Talent EI and also worked at Turner Broadcasting and ION Media Networks.

Noteworthy Congressional Primary Results

Several of Michigan’s U.S. representatives were also on the ballot for this primary election. Here are the results of two races the Jewish News was following closely:

9 th Congressional District:

In the Republican primary for the 9th district, Charles J. Langworthy narrowly beat Gabi Grossbard, an Orthodox Jew and former car salesman. With all precincts reporting, Langworthy earned 50.85% of the vote, while Grossbard garnered 48.9%.

Andy Levin, who currently represents the 9th district in Congress, won an uncontested Democratic primary and will be the Democratic nominee on the ballot in November.

13 th Congressional District:

In western Wayne County, incumbent Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination for the 13th congressional district seat. Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in U.S. Congress, beat Detroit Councilwoman Brenda Jones. As of 7 a.m. Aug. 5, Tlaib had earned 66% of the vote.

Tlaib will face Republican candidate David Dudenhoefer in the November election.