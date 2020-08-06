Meatless vegan corn beef is now available in Detroit at Mudgie’s and Oak House delicatessens.

Businesswoman Jenny Goldfarb of Los Angeles created a vegetarian (or vegan) kosher meatless corned beef sandwich that won her an investment from the ABC TV show Shark Tank in 2019 that is now available in Detroit at Mudgie’s and Oak House delicatessens.

“I personally tried and liked her vegan corned beef and when we decided to carry her “Unreal Deli’ products, we sold out our initial inventory and decided to keep carrying Mrs. Goldfarb’s vegan products because of the high demand by our customers.” said Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie’s Delicatessen in Detroit.

“Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Del” vegan corned beef may also be purchased at unrealdeli.com.