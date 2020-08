[Click here to return to back to the main story]

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s 2018 population study included synagogue membership data for four streams of Judaism as well as 18 local temples and synagogues. Membership grew overall only for Orthodox synagogues.

From 2005-2018, Orthodox synagogue membership increased 16 percent to 1,900 households. Membership in Conservative synagogues decreased 19 percent from 4,400 households to 3,500 households. Membership in Reconstructionist synagogues remained approximately the same from 2005 to 2018 — about 60 households. Membership in local Reform congregations declined 13 percent from 7,250 households in 2005 to 6,300 households in 2018.

Among the 18 local congregations (Reform, Conservative and Orthodox) included in the survey data, six gained members during this 13-year time span, although increases were small for two congregations. In addition, one new synagogue was established. Membership declined at 11 congregations included in the study. (Some congregations have added members since 2018.)