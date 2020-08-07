Two former Detroiters have opened a new restaurant in Boynton Beach, Florida.

A new restaurant that opened a short while ago in Boynton Beach, Florida, is named Detroit Eats … and already making favorable culinary waves as it satisfies the palates of many.

Located on Boynton Beach Blvd. West, it has spread its pride along the areas just short miles away like Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

More pride among these regions is gathered by these close-by sectors with opening of a restaurant which brings to mind a beloved city.

Two former Detroiters… Dennis and Debbie Silber write about “Marc Tocco, whose father, Phil Tocco, serviced wholesalers at Eastern Market, and Marc’s daughter Ella, opening a great new restaurant with all Detroit nostalgia at 1313 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, and has called it Detroit Eats. From the moment former Detroiters like us walked in, we saw Detroit trappings in sports and memorabilia all around. Debbie and I had the wonderful opportunity of meeting long-time Detroiters Marvin and Adria Aronovits and Sherwin and Harriet Wilner, who have been frequenting Detroit Eats for several weeks. The entire menu takes you back. Starters such as the J.L. Hudson Co. Maurice Salad, Detroit Chili, Detroit-style deep-dish square pizza, Coney Dogs, Greektown Gyros and, of course, ending with Sanders Hot Fudge Sundae made our experience a most memorable one. Full meals are available. Visit Detroit Eats, meet other Detroiters and enjoy great back-home food. Seating and full meals are now available as is the carry-out section. Yes, Detroit Eats is a wonderful experience.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week … Dinners are a la carte … Items like nachos, beef barley soup, Greek salad, Sy Ginsberg Corned Beef, Detroit Style Reubens, slim Jims, Greektown Gyros, Fish and Chips, Popcorn Shrimp, Faygo, Vernors, etc.

Detroit signs and artifacts are everywhere … Detroit Eats in Boynton Beach.

