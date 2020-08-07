With fears of COVID still present, patios are an ideal alternative for those who want to eat out and play it safe while social distancing.

Metro Detroit diners are eager to get out of the house to support their favorite local restaurants. With fears of COVID still present, patios are an ideal alternative for those who want to eat out and play it safe while social distancing. Here are three local restaurants with patios you might want to try out.

La Strada in Birmingham has a patio that seats 40. This authentic European-style bistro has expanded its menu with numerous appetizers, pizza and pasta selections —all under $35. La Strada offers both casual and fine dining with a menu that includes a variety of breakfast, lunch and dessert options including everything from bombolone (Italian doughnuts) to pizza and gelato.

Jim Brady’s has locations in Royal Oak with 24 patio seats and Ann Arbor with 50 seats when the streets are closed for restaurant seating. Diners can order favorites such as the Charlie Brown Burger, Mizso/Sesame Glazed Salmon and Mahi Fish Tacos, as well as new items like the Motown Waffles and Chicken, Pasta Vollman and Pork Belly Poutine which have been crafted by new Ann Arbor chef Reid Shipman.

BESA in Detroit has an intimate patio that seats eight, so call ahead for reservations. BESA’s latest menu features popular dishes such as Veal Cheek Ragu, Chicken Paillard, Berkshire Pork Tenderloin and more. In addition to the patio area, BESA offers private dining rooms in the lower level of the restaurant.