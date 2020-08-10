Walk to Israel is a global challenge to inspire Jewish communities to raise vital funds for Jewish organizations around the world.

Jewish students at Michigan and Michigan State University are Walking to Israel and raising thousands of dollars to support Jewish life on campus as a part of Olami’s Walk to Israel.

What is Walk to Israel? Walk to Israel is a pedometer fundraising challenge. At a time when we can't fly to Israel, teams around the world are challenging themselves to collectively travel the distance to Israel, on foot.

To complete the challenge, each walker will need to cover 100 miles on foot. So, over 30 days, that’s around 4 miles or 10,000 steps a day. Each team will cover the distance from the Diaspora to Israel. If 100 miles in 30 days doesn’t feel achievable, there is also an extended option of completing the challenge in up to 60 days.

Walk to Israel, which launched Aug. 2, is an opportunity to get fit and unite Jewish communities worldwide, while raising funds for local Olami-affiliated or other Jewish organizations. The kickoff event featured legendary Israeli entertainer and renowned “mentalist” Lior Suchard and was hosted by Beatie Deutsch — the incredible runner and “marathon mom” who is training to represent Israel at the next Olympics.

To sign up, visit walktoisrael.com.