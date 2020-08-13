Southfield’s premiere social event takes place from Monday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 30.

Now in its 17th year, the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce will again host the Taste of Southfield from Monday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 30.

Typically in years past there would be an in person event, but due to COVID-19, the event will take place in a safe, socially distanced manner.

This year’s samplings will feature over a dozen local food establishments, including The Nomad, Uncle Joe’s Chicken Fingers, Beans & Cornbread, Benito’s Pizza and more. Participating restaurants will offer carry-out and delivery options.

Additionally, guests will enjoy an online chef competition for the ultimate burger, nutrition webinar, and a family fun filled virtual event.

Participants can purchase a $5 restaurant week button (digital and in person) for a mystery surprise at your favorite participating restaurant.

For more information, visit www.SouthfieldChamber.com/TOS.