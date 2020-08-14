Troy’s Melting Pot is a fun way to eat out.

In Michigan there is a restaurant many people may know little about but, when told by friends, have wanted to try … At one time it was said to have had much popularity.

Back in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, it was popular for dinner parties … but has been rejuvenated to a larger extent again.

Here in Troy, on West Big Beaver, The Melting Pot is enjoying somewhat of a rejuvenated way of dining … and delighting many with its interesting style of fun preparation and eating … Fondu’ing has again developed into more popular ways of participating, dining with a casual atmosphere flair.

The Melting Pot in Troy has embellished this style with around 15 different things for dipping and healthy cooking preparations.

Servers at Troy’s Melting Pot are well-trained and knowledgeable in helping diners select choices and in things like length of time for cooking the various items … Their welcomed assistance is an important asset, especially for those who have never experienced fondue dining.

Quite a difference indeed from the days when fondue was originated in Switzerland as a way of using up hardened cheese … This was soon traditionally made with a mixture of cheese and wine melted in a communal pot … Cherry brandy was added to the mixture, which also became a dip for pieces of stale bread and crusts.

Here in America, fondue really hit its heyday back in 1956, when it was presented at a New York restaurant with a method of cooking meat cubes in hot oil … The Melting Pot in Troy has embellished on this in a big way with its 15 items for dipping and very healthy cooking preparations, like the European style of using bourguignon in a cholesterol-free canola oil, coq au vin that combines the flavors of fresh herbs and mushrooms, a Caribbean-seasoned bouillon with a distinctive garlic, citrus flair, and a vegetable broth that is low in salt and cholesterol free.

Folks do their own cooking in the preparations that are put on a stove built in the center of the granite table.

It is a filling and enjoyable experience at The Melting Pot … For lighter appetites, cheese fondue alone can be gotten instead of an entire meal … The dessert fondue, with its choice of numerous selections, is a big hit … Selections can also be of meat, poultry, seafood and fish.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE DEPT. … An antisemite walks into a bar and is about to order a drink … When he sees a fellow close by, he shouts to the bartender so everyone can hear, “Drinks for everyone in here but that Jew!”

Soon after the drinks have been handed out, he noticed the Jewish gent is smiling and waving to him saying, “Thank you.”

“What’s the matter with that Jew?” he asks the bartender. “Is he nuts?”

“Nope,” replies the bartender. “He owns the place.”

CONGRATS … To Jean Morrison on her 90th birthday … To Donn Resnick on his birthday.

