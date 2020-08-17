The FedRadioDetroit podcast series, which launched in December 2019, has eight episodes centered around Jewish life in Metro Detroit.

“We’re not afraid to tackle tough issues in the community,” said Sam Dubin, co-host of FedRadioDetroit, a Jewish podcast produced by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

The podcast series, which launched in December 2019, has released eight episodes centered around Jewish life in Metro Detroit.

Alongside co-host Beverly Liss, president of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Dubin tackles issues such as antisemitism, COVID-19 and domestic abuse, while spotlighting social service agencies like Yad Ezra. With approximately one episode released per month, the idea is to focus on unique pockets of local Jewish life.

“I’m most interested in covering people and issues surrounding the Jewish community from a lens that you may not see elsewhere,” said Dubin, 28, of Royal Oak, who attends Temple Israel and is a member of the Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit executive board. He hopes the podcast can provide an opportunity for “Jews who may feel like outsiders in the community to be insiders.”

“This podcast is a really good segue for people to be a part of that dialogue because we’re a very close-knit community,” he added. “We’re taking measures every time we have conversations about FedRadioDetroit to be as inclusive in the community as possible, and to reach out and cast the widest net possible.”

Recent guests have included Scott Kaufman, former CEO of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit; Carolyn Bellinson of the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit, which focuses on childhood literacy; and Dr. Howard Lupovitch, director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University, among others.

With a diverse cast of characters, FedRadioDetroit covers all bases. But perhaps most diverse are its two co-hosts, who Dubin says are a perfect complement to one another. “We come from different generations,” he said. “I’m a millennial, and she’s not. We really clicked. Our connection on-air is good and it’s been a pleasure to grow the relationship I have with her.”

Liss, a Bloomfield Hills resident who belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue, agreed with Dubin.

“Sam and I, of course, represent two different generations,” she said. “And that difference between us has afforded us a different kind of conversation. When we have a guest come to our podcast, Sam and I approach the questions and the conversations in two different ways. That mix makes for a really electric discussion.”

Dubin, a graduate of Central Michigan University, majored in broadcast journalism and has a passion for podcasting, which he considers a great medium for longer-form discussions that may not be found elsewhere.

Since Dubin was able to secure a partnership for the podcast with Federation, they’ve regularly produced episodes both in-studio at a Southfield location and virtually while the community navigated COVID-19.

As the podcast continues to grow, Dubin has one goal — and that’s to increase reach and build an inclusive platform that aims to highlight and celebrate standout stories of Jewish individuals, organizations and beyond in Metro Detroit.

Listen to all of the podcast episodes by visiting, jewishdetroit.org/podcast.