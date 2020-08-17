Through the Young Israel of Southfield Youth Department, children of the synagogue began preparing cards and pictures for the Southfield Police Department.

Local law enforcement officers were shown appreciation through a recent program run by Young Israel of Southfield. Through the YIS Youth Department, children of the synagogue began by preparing homemade cards and pictures for the Southfield Police Department.

On July 23, a contingent of nearly 50 children and adults from the synagogue visited the police department to deliver their projects and express their gratitude.

Accompanying the group, all properly attired in masks, were Councilman Ari Mandelbaum and Rabbi Yechiel Morris, Rabbi of the Young Israel of Southfield. Mandelbaum offered greetings and was followed by Rabbi Morris, who noted how much the police department does for the synagogue and community.

Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren told Young Israel congregants that his job is to protect and ensure that community members feel safe. He acknowledged the beautiful gesture of the children and adults at such a challenging time. Acting Deputy Chief Jeff Jagielski provided safety strategies that families should implement during the summer.

After answering questions from the members of the Young Israel of Southfield, the children distributed their homemade cards and pictures to the police officers who also enjoyed snacks and cold drinks, which were sponsored by the Jacobs Family and Jerusalem Pizza.

“Our goal today was to deliver one message — Thank you for all that you do!” said Rabbi Ari Steinig, the youth director at Young Israel of Southfield, who coordinated the event with Councilman Ari Mandelbaum.