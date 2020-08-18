These athletes were chosen from applications submitted to selection committees in a process organized by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation.

They’re outstanding athletes and good students.

They’re the Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year and Dr. Steve and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship recipients for 2020.

Ben Rosenblatt, Jenna Silverman, Olivia Warren and Andie Wolfe are the Athletes of the Year. Mitch Blackman, Will Bloomberg, Noa Green, Hannah Resnick and Rosenblatt are the recipients of $1,500 Stars of Tomorrow scholarships.

“This is a really good crop of Athletes of the Year,” said committee member Harry Glanz.

Indeed they are. They checked off all the boxes of athletic accomplishments and longevity, importance to their teams and playing sports in college.

The Stars of Tomorrow scholarships were funded originally by a donation made in honor of Steve Rosen, a Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame member who died in 2016.

The oldest of five children, Rosen excelled in track and field at Mount Clemens High School and the University of Michigan and eventually became a radiologist.

“But Steve always felt he could have been a better athlete and a better student if he didn’t have to work while he was in school,” Evelyn Rosen said about her husband. “What we’re trying to do with these scholarships is help Jewish athletes focus on their sports and academics.”

Let’s meet the Athletes of the Year and Stars of Tomorrow scholarship winners:

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Name: Ben Rosenblatt

High school: Berkley

High school sports resume: He played boys soccer only as a sophomore and was one of just four sophomores to earn All-State honorable mention recognition that season.

College: Elon University (will play soccer).

Best memory from high school sports: “I’ll most remember the friendships I made. My one season of high school soccer allowed me to become friends with kids I never would have known if I hadn’t played.”

Life lesson learned from high school sports: “It’s important to be responsible and loyal to the ones you’re closest to.”

Name: Jenna Silverman

High school: Bloomfield Hills

High school sports resume: A four-year member of the girls tennis team, she won the No. 4 singles state championship in Division 1 as a sophomore. She was a Division 1 state semifinalist in No. 4 singles as a freshman and a Division 1 state finalist at No. 3 singles as a junior, losing to the No. 1 seed from Midland Dow in the title match. She beat the No. 2 seed from Grosse Pointe South in a three-set semifinal match.

College: University of Michigan (will play club tennis).

Best memories from high school sports: “I was able to overcome immense pressure and persevere through tough competition when I won a state championship as a sophomore. I’ll also cherish the small things like cheering for my teammates, team talks before and after matches, and the friendships our team built through our shared love of tennis.”

Life lessons learned from high school sports: “While playing in the state final match as a sophomore, I realized that no matter how stressful a situation is, when you dig down deep within yourself, you will find a way to be successful. I will use the grit, passion and determination I cultivated from high school tennis to accomplish my goals in life.”

Name: Olivia Warren

High school: Walled Lake Western

High school sports resume: The three-year girls basketball player and two-year team captain was an honorable mention All-State selection in 2020 and a three-time academic all-stater. The 5-foot-6 senior guard was the mlive.com Metro Detroit Unsung Hero in girls basketball for 2020 after averaging 10 points and 4.9 assists per game for a 20-4 WL Western team that qualified for the regional finals. She received 12,415 of the 37,049 votes cast.

College: Alma College (will play basketball).

Best memory from high school sports: “The relationships and memories I created with my teammates.”

Life lessons learned from high school sports: “Time management, discipline, teamwork and leadership.”

Name: Andie Wolfe

High school: Walled Lake Northern

High school sports resume: She played girls basketball and girls soccer for four years and was named All-State in girls soccer and one of the top 50 high school girls soccer players in Michigan. She was a captain of the girls basketball and girls soccer teams.

College: Michigan State University (will play soccer).

Best memories from high school sports: “The times I shared on the soccer field with my sister. I also will never forget the excitement and school camaraderie of a game day. The energy that came from my friends, family and the entire school rooting me on was unmatchable.”

Life lesson learned from high school sports: “Your team is like a family. You spend copious hours practicing, playing and bonding off the field or court. We laugh, cry, and we share a passion for the game that creates a family.”

STARS OF TOMORROW

Name: Mitch Blackman

High school: Frankel Jewish Academy

High school sports resume: He played baseball, boys basketball and boys tennis. He scored 19 points in a Feb. 11 basketball game vs. Allen Park Cabrini, setting a school record with six 3-pointers and helping the Jaguars set a team record with 14 triples.

High school GPA 3.75

College: Michigan State University (might play club baseball).

Passion outside of sports: “I love traveling to different places and learning about the culture and how each place is unique.”

Career: “I see myself going into business because I love meeting new people, solving problems and making a difference.”

Name: Will Bloomberg

High school: Frankel Jewish Academy

High school sports resume: The 2019-20 FJA Male Athlete of the Year was a four-year boys soccer player and a three-year boys basketball player. He was a captain of both teams, including three seasons on the soccer team. He led the soccer team in scoring as a junior and he helped the Jaguars win their first district game in many years.

High school GPA: 3.98

College: Michigan State University

Passion outside of sports: “I’m passionate about helping other people succeed. I’ve turned that passion into an annual 3×3 basketball tournament that raises money for charity.”

Career: “I see myself as a sports agent because of my passion for sports and business.”

Name: Noa Green

High school: Berkley

High school sports resume: A girls soccer player for three years, she led the Bears to a district championship in 2019.

High school GPA: 3.9

College: University of Michigan

Passion outside of sports: “I really enjoy hiking and being in nature. Other than playing sports outside, I’ve spent every summer enjoying the outdoors at camp or on vacation. I love going on back-country hiking trips and I hope to hike in Iceland one day.”

Career: “I’m not exactly sure. However, I see myself choosing a career that involves helping people live better lives.”

Name: Hannah Resnick

High school: Frankel Jewish Academy

High school sports resume: A four-year volleyball player and a three-year bowler, she was a captain of both teams as a senior and the only girl on the boys bowling team. She was a team MVP in volleyball and bowling and FJA’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. She scored 16 straight points serving in volleyball in both her sophomore and senior seasons.

High school GPA: 3.55

College: Lawrence Technological University (will bowl and play volleyball).

Passion outside of sports: “Making art and being creative in different ways. I love expressing myself through my artwork and allowing others to see a different side of me.”

Career: “I see myself working at a company where I can design homes. More specifically, I want to flip homes in rundown neighborhoods so I can rebuild cities into nicer places.”

