It’s been a busy summer of baseball for Ben Chosid.

The Kalamazoo College junior from Ann Arbor has been playing in the three-team South Division in the Michigan pod of the Northwoods League, a prestigious summer league for college baseball players.

Chosid plays for the Kalamazoo Growlers. Some days, the Growlers play two five-inning games. Some days, the Growlers play three five-inning games.

That’s a lot better than not playing at all. Kalamazoo College’s baseball season was cut short after just seven games this spring when college sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were 5-2 when we had to stop playing. We were going to have a good season,” Chosid said.

Chosid has enjoyed his time with the Growlers, who are joined by the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers in the South Division.

The season began July 1 and will conclude with a championship game Sept. 5. Each of the three teams will play 60 regular-season games at Homer Stryder Field in Kalamazoo and C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek.

The Growlers (28-16-3) were in first place as of last week.

“I’m grateful to get a chance to play,” Chosid said. “And being in the same league as guys from from the Power 5 conferences has been nothing short of incredible.”

This is the first time Chosid has played in a collegiate summer league. Kalamazoo College baseball coach Mike Ott told him about the opportunity late in the school year.

Chosid plays shortstop for Kalamazoo College, but he’s playing mostly second base for the Growlers.