Back to school is normally such an exciting time. New teachers, new books, new classmates to make friends with. This year, it’s terrifying. Everything seems to have danger attached to it. Parents and teachers alike are trapped in this mutual anxiety over the safest, healthiest, most intellectually stimulating way to educate people during a pandemic. There doesn’t seem to be a perfect solution anywhere.

I have many friends who are parents, many friends who are teachers and several friends who are both. I myself am neither. But I have a responsibility as editor to listen to and understand the concerns of the many parents and teachers in our Jewish community. The JN cares very deeply about our local schooling, and we pledge to cover our community’s response to this at every level.

In this issue, you will find stories on what our Jewish day schools, preschools and universities have in store, including our interviews with the new heads of Hillel Day School and Farber Hebrew Day School.

These stories are changing every day, and the plans we have printed in this issue may have been updated by the time you read this, so we tried to focus on the big-picture questions: What is really on people’s minds as this uncertain school year looms? How can we find a way forward that protects students, teachers and families, without setting child development too far behind? You will also find first-person perspectives from educators and parents.

As with every story we tackle, we want to keep this conversation going. We know this is a challenging, confusing time, and we want to be here for the Jewish community at every level. Let us know where you want our ongoing coverage of this school year to focus on. It seems that we all are about to receive an education of a different sort.

