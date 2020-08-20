Back to School
(iStock)

Metro Detroit businesses are taking the “cool and comfy” approach to dressing for school.

Whether your kids are hitting the books in person or hopping on the virtual highway, we can still make back-to-school shopping fun for them (and us!). Fall 2020 is certainly not as anyone imagined, but local businesses are taking the “cool and comfy” approach to dressing for school.

“They are going to be online most of the time,” says Julie Feldman, owner of Guys n Gals in West Bloomfield. “They’ll want to look good, but also be comfortable. So, we’re getting tons of sweats and loungewear in bright, fun colors and tie-dyes.

iscream rainbow lap desk
Turn study time into sunshine and rainbows: ISCREAM RAINBOW LAPTOP DESK. Perfect Trading Co., Bloomfield Hills.
All of these items can be purchased from Abercrombie
Abercrombie Kids PLAYSTATION TEE, SHERPA-LINED HOODIE and BANDED CAMO SWEATPANTS. Abercrombie.com.
Backpacks
Virtual learning still requires backpacks to keep kids organized: Iscream SCRIBBLES BACKPACK, at Perfect Trading; Iscream SHERPA BACKPACK with faux leather straps, at Neimanmarcus.com; Bari Lynn DENIM TIE-DYE BACKPACK, BALLET UNICORN TROLLEY BACKPACK and AVIATOR BEAR, both with removable plush toys, all at Guys N Gals, West Bloomfield.
Neiman bari lynn pencil case
Bari Lynn QUILTED TIE-DYE PENCIL CASE. Neimanmarcus.com.
uo friends lip balm
Rehydrate your lips with a cuppa Friends CENTRAL PERK LIP BALM SET. Urbanoutfitters.com.
Gap Socks
Retro and snuggly two-pack of KIDS’ TUBE SOCKS. Gap.com.
Journey Tee
Retro-styled JOURNEY TEE. Guys N Gals, West Bloomfield.
Tiger Mask
PART TIGER MASK.
Guys N Gals, West Bloomfield.
perfect trend notes pants
Trend Notes FRENCH TERRY SWEATPANTS. Perfect Trading Co., Bloomfield Hills.
North Face Fleece
North Face FLEECE HOODIE and Joe’s TIE-DYE JOGGER SHORTS, both at Nordstrom.com.
Laptop Stickers
Express yourself on your laptop or Hydro Flask with a 100-piece COOL STICKER PACK. Amazon.com.
Mask Chains
BEADED MASK CHAINS keeps kids’ (and adults) face masks handy. Guys N Gals, West Bloomfield.

