Metro Detroit businesses are taking the “cool and comfy” approach to dressing for school.

Whether your kids are hitting the books in person or hopping on the virtual highway, we can still make back-to-school shopping fun for them (and us!). Fall 2020 is certainly not as anyone imagined, but local businesses are taking the “cool and comfy” approach to dressing for school.

“They are going to be online most of the time,” says Julie Feldman, owner of Guys n Gals in West Bloomfield. “They’ll want to look good, but also be comfortable. So, we’re getting tons of sweats and loungewear in bright, fun colors and tie-dyes.