Benefitting Matrix Human Services, ArtWorks Detroit is one of Matrix’s most impactful fundraisers and Detroit’s premier art auctions.

Matrix Human Services will virtually host their 2020 ArtWorks Detroit premier art auction, Aug. 24-27.

The weeklong, free of charge, multi-experience event will include an online auction, in-person preview and a virtual celebration.

Over the past 24 years, local and national artist communities have rallied their talents to benefit underserved Detroiters by way of ArtWorks Detroit. Each year, over 80 artists have donated works of art to raise funds for Matrix Human Services, a nonprofit Detroit-based social services organization that supports children, families and seniors.

The online silent auction will be held starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 through 10 p.m. Aug. 27.

Those who register to bid will also be able to experience the art during a special in-person Aug. 25-26.

A virtual celebration featuring tunes DJ Drake Phifer will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Aug. 27.

