Featured speakers are filmmaker Alexandra Kauffman Horowitz and Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin

The Holocaust Memorial Center is hosting a screening and conversation about the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Fighting Back Against Hate, A Film and Conversation with Alexandra Kauffman Horowitz and Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin will virtually take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on Zoom.

In August 2017, white supremacists came to Charlottesville chanting neo-Nazi slogans and rallying outside of the city’s only synagogue. One counter-protester was killed in the violence.

According to organizers, the documentary short being shown, Reawakening, recounts the members of Charlottesville’s Jewish community journey against hate.

Following the screening, Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin and Alexandra Kaufman Horowitz will have a discussion on using the lessons of Charlottesville, as well as our memory of the Holocaust, to fight racism, antisemitism and hate in 2020 America.

The event is free and open to the public. You can RSVP here and submit questions for a Q&A here.