The popular arcade has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum has opened a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses incurred while the arcade has remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoFundMe was started by Jeremy Yagoda, current “Ringmaster, Grand Poobah & Self-Designated Adult In-Charge” at Marvelous Marvin’s and the son of founder Marvin Yagoda, who passed away in 2017. Over $17,300 out of a goal of $75,000 has been raised as of Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00am – one day after the page was created. More than 320 people have donated as of that time.

“It is our goal to reopen Marvin’s once it is safe to do so and without risk to patrons and staff. However, financially speaking, we cannot afford to wait that long,” Yagoda wrote on the page, also mentioning that the arcade’s expenses – including rent, insurance, electrical and general maintenance — are currently over $10,000 a month.

As an arcade, Marvelous Marvin’s cannot reopen until Michigan moves into Phase 5 of coronavirus containment.

In an interview with the Jewish News last month, Yagoda said he was hesitant about creating a GoFundMe page. His family was used to giving to others, not taking from them, he said.

“It just doesn’t feel right asking for help to keep a business to survive when there’s people who are literally starving because of this, and even before this – people who really need help to live every day, not to keep their business open,” he told JN.

But Yagoda also told JN he was hopeful that Marvelous Marvin’s would make it past this pandemic. On the GoFundMe page, he wrote, “All of us at Marvin’s are grateful for the memories and pictures you shared, and we hope to build lots of MARVELOUS new memories with all of you soon! #smallbusinessrelief.”

The GoFundMe page for Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum can be found at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marvins-marvelous-mechanical-museum?utm_source=facebook