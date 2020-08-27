Virtual gallery of winning submissions opened Aug. 20

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus (HMCZFC) has announced the winners of the Kappy Family Anne Frank and Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition. A virtual showcase of the winning entries launched on the museum website Aug. 20.

The theme for this year’s competition was “The Power of Choice.” Though 75 years have passed since the Holocaust ended, there are still instances of suffering, oppression, injustice and genocide. Students were invited to create a written or artistic response to the following questions: What does a better world look like to you? What choices can you make to make our world a better place?

The competition was presented with support from the Kappy family and the Community Foundation for Southeastern Michigan.

“Each year, our family looks forward to seeing the artistic and literary vision conveyed in the students’ submissions. Their passion and optimism to make positive change is inspiring,” said Dr. Irvin Kappy, Garry’s son. “We invite the community to visit the museum’s website and see the wonderful gallery our family is so honored to support through this competition.”

Winning middle school students of the Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition are: Rozie Aronov, 8th Grade, Hillel Day School, writing category; Eloise Dunfee, 7th Grade, Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts, art category; Jieming Gan, 7th Grade, West Hills Middle School, writing category; Cora Hovermale, 8th Grade, Crestwood Middle School, art category; Karina Maruri, 8th Grade, Wyandot Middle School, writing category; Ashlynn Mulka, 8th Grade, Ore Creek Middle School, writing category; Sarah Piercey, 7th Grade, Wyandot Middle School, art category; Mariana Salt, 8th Grade, Michigan Virtual Charter Academy, writing category; Meredith Shapiro, 8th Grade, Hillel Day School, writing category; Ava Tarach, 7th Grade, Oxford Middle School, art category.

Winning high school students of the Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition are: Anna Bochenek, 9th Grade, Rochester High School, writing category; Zander Connally, 9th Grade, Monroe County Middle College, art category; Emma Driker, 11th Grade, Berkley High School, art category; Annie He, 11th Grade, Troy High School, writing category; Audrey Hollenbaugh, 9th Grade, Marine City High School, art category; Margaret Kase, 11th Grade, Marian High School, writing category; Andrea Ouellette, 11th Grade, Farmington High School, art category; Hannah Resnick, 12th Grade, Frankel Jewish Academy, art category; London Shanahan, 11th Grade, International Academy West, writing category; Lili Tarnopol, 11th Grade, Frankel Jewish Academy, art category.

Winners were awarded $200. In addition, the teachers of winning students received a $100 Amazon gift card.

“On behalf of the Kappy family, the judging committee and everyone at the Holocaust Memorial Center, I want to thank these incredible students for opening their eyes, hearts and minds to meaningfully reflect on the power of choice,” said Aliza Tick, Education Specialist, Holocaust Memorial Center. “We are in awe of the talent and compassion reflected in the more than 220 submissions we received and are humbled these students have chosen to stand up and share their voice with us through their art and words.”

Check out the competition catalog and the art winners below: