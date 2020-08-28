The New York Times ad calls the BLM movement “our best chance at equity and justice.”

More than 600 Jewish organizations – including more than 10 Michigan groups – signed onto a message supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, published as a full-page ad in the New York Times on Friday, Aug. 28.

Protests in support of Black lives have erupted throughout the nation this summer in response to continued racism and police violence against Black people in the United States. The message from Jewish organizations comes days after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was paralyzed following being shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

“We support the Black-led movement in this country that is calling for accountability and transparency from the government and law enforcement. We know that freedom and safety for any of us depends on the freedom and safety of all of us,” the message reads.

The Michigan groups that signed onto the ad include:

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Greater Ann Arbor

Beth Israel Congregation (Ann Arbor, MI)

Detroit Jews for Justice

Habonim Dror Camp Tavor

Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

JCRC/AJC of Detroit

Jewish Communal Leadership Program, University of Michigan

Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor

Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor

Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus

National Council of Jewish Women — Michigan

Some Jews have disavowed the Black Lives Matter movement for ties between its leaders and the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement, as well as for repeated instances of synagogue vandalism and anti-Israel rhetoric that has accompanied several BLM marches (including graffiti targeting a synagogue in Kenosha this week). But Friday’s message calls for Jews to support the movement, saying “when Black movements are undermined, it leads to more violence against Black people, including Black Jews.”

“The Black Lives Matter movement is the current day Civil Rights movement in this country, and it is our best chance at equity and justice. By supporting this movement, we can build a country that fulfills the promise of freedom, unity, and safety for all of us, no exceptions,” it concludes.