Steven Weil will assume the role of national director and CEO of Friends of the IDF in September.

Friends of the Israeli Defense Force has appointed Steven Weil, a former Oak Park rabbi, as the organization’s new national director and CEO.

Weil will assume leadership of FIDF, a charitable organization dedicated to representing the IDF across the United States and Panama, on Sept. 16, 2020. He will take over for current FIDF leader Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir.

Weil comes to the FIDF after 11 years of working at the Orthodox Union, where he most recently served as senior managing director. He received his rabbinical ordination at Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary and a master’s degree in business administration at New York University. His first rabbinical job was as a rabbi at Young Israel of Oak Park here in Michigan from 1995 to 2001. He then worked as a rabbi in Beverly Hills, California for eight years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven Weil to the FIDF family as National Director and CEO, where he will channel his skills in institutional advancement as well as his vast experience in the Jewish community to support Israel and its heroic guardians, the men and women of the IDF,” Rabbi Peter Weintraub, FIDF’s national chairman, said in a press release.

Weil currently lives in New Jersey with his family. He is also a public speaker and educator, and a passionate advocate of Israel and its soldiers, according to the release.

“It is the greatest honor to join the FIDF family of lay leaders and professionals who have committed their lives to looking after the IDF soldiers,” said Weil.