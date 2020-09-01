Classes for boys in first through eighth grade began on Aug. 27. Girls classes and all preschool started Sept. 2.

Yeshivas Darchei Torah, an Orthodox day school in Southfield, is holding in-person classes for its 496 students. Classes for boys in first through eighth grade began on Aug. 27. Girls classes and all preschool started Sept. 2.

According to Rabbi Yehudah Amsel, the school’s director of community relations, Yeshivas Darchai Torah is prepared to offer virtual instruction but no families have requested that option. He said that the school used sophisticated teleconferencing to provide remote learning when all schools closed in March. Amsel added that Darchei Torah is working with the governor’s guidelines for schools to avoid transmission of COVID-19.

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah in Oak Park, the largest private Orthodox Jewish day school in the state, has also finalized its instruction plans for the fall semester, but school officials told the JN they “have decided not to release the document for public consumption.”