With all day storms moving through Metro Detroit on Friday, Aug. 28, JARC’s staff made the quick change from a parking lot picnic to a drive-by service, putting up a tent and preparing for a rain-filled drive thru for its “Shabbat in the Lot.”

The event served nearly 150 residents from 26 JARC homes in the rear parking lot of the Jewish Federation building in Bloomfield Township, where JARC clients and staff members were able to pick up their packaged dinners of hot dogs, potato salad, chips, cookies, and pop courtesy of Epic Kosher Catering.

They were also given challah rolls and grape juice in order for them to say the Shabbat prayers and enjoy that tradition on their own. Despite the unexpected storms, everyone who attended was grateful for an opportunity to leave the house, even if only to stay in their vans and wave at the staff.

Over the last few months, JARC employees have been tasked with developing creative ways to keep the people that they serve engaged and social, while also being very cautious about their health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Shabbat in the Lot” served as a replacement event for JARC’s annual picnic in order to continue their tradition and offer another opportunity to feel a sense of community for the people they serve.