Because of COVID-19, participants were able to walk wherever they could and were asked to take pictures wearing T-shirts with the theme “Apart but close in heart.”

Friendship Circle’s community of supporters and friends were “Apart But Close In Heart” Sept. 6 for the annual Walk4Friendship.

Because of COVID-19, the annual sea of purple seen winding through West Bloomfield gave way to smaller waves of walkers donning Friendship Circle’s signature tees, as individual teams walk through metro Detroit’s neighborhoods and parks, on the routes of their choosing.

“The comradery and connections that Walk4Friendship offers are vital not only for Friendship Circle itself, but for the thousands of metro Detroiters with special needs,” said Bassie Shemtov, director and co-founder of Friendship Circle. “This year’s Walk4Friendship shows that miles of separation due to COVID are no match for the love and respect that unite us.”

The event raised $468,947 toward a $500,000 goal.

Check out video of a small concert that was held at the Snyder’s house below.