JVS Human Services is launching a new, free online training program to help job seekers to increase their computer proficiency necessary for securing employment both in the office or remotely. Titled “Modern Toolkit,” the prerecorded classes will be uploaded every week beginning Sept. 10 on JVS Human Services’ Facebook. The webinars will help job seekers with tips, tools and techniques to improve confidence and skills on the computer. Topics are:

• Sept. 10 – SharePoint vs OneDrive Fundamentals; understand these file management platforms with similarities and differences in file saving and storage to help boost business efficiencies.

• Sept. 17 – LinkedIn Basics; learn to create a LinkedIn profile with your professional brand.

• Sept. 24 – Electronic File Organization; file management tips to keep your electronic files organized on your computer.

• Oct. 1 – LinkedIn Advance for Job Seekers; learn how to make valuable connections, increase knowledge and visibility in a field, and open new career opportunities with LinkedIn tools.

• Oct. 8 – Intro to Google Apps; the basics of working with web-based Google Apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets and Forms.

• Oct. 15 – Ribbon Essentials and Beyond in MS Word; learn about the components of the Ribbon and how to easily navigate for quick access and increased productivity.

Access to “Modern Toolkit” is free and the Facebook page will be monitored by instructors who will respond to questions. For jobseekers wanting more detailed computer instruction, online classes are available for a nominal fee. Sign up for classes at www.ed2go.com/hermelinORT. More information can be obtained at hermelinORT@jvshumanservices.org.