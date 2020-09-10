Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave bowling alleys the go-ahead to reopen Sept. 3 as long as recommended safety measures were put in place.

Bowling alleys across the state have been allowed to reopen to host organized events like leagues.

But spokesmen for the Downtown Fox-MLZG and Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling leagues say their leagues need answers to many questions before they will commit to a 2020-2021 season.

Each league came to a screeching halt in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ending last season a month early.

The Downtown Fox-MLZG League bowls at Hartfield Lanes in Berkley.

League President Justin Kaplan said he’s asked the Hartfield Lanes owner for a list of what safety precautions and protocols will be put in place “to protect our bowlers and his customers.”

“When I get that list, I’ll roll them out to our bowlers and get their feedback,” Kaplan said.

Even if league bowlers are satisfied with the safety precautions and protocols, Kaplan said, he’d like to wait until January to start the league season and have only a half-season this year.

“That would give Hartfield Lanes time to do what it needs to do,” he said. “I’d love to get our league started again, enjoy the brotherhood and camaraderie, and support a local business, but I don’t want to start bowling too early and risk exposing this virus to countless numbers of people.”

There were 16 four-team teams in the Tuesday night league last year.

The Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson League is moving back to Country Lanes in Farmington Hills this season after two years at the 300 Bowl in Waterford Township.

League spokesman Gary Klinger said the league’s officers are planning to meet to discuss the upcoming season and make a decision on how to proceed.

There were 18 four-man teams in the Monday night league last year.

Country Lanes was the league’s home for 25 years before it closed temporarily, forcing the league’s move to the 300 Bowl.

