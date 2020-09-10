Sy Manello wants to draw your attention to precarious situations that have led to color expressions in our daily talk.

Dear Readers, if you saw the title and immediately thought that I was requesting you to check your timepieces then I have you too conditioned for puns; I am sorry.

Rather, I would like to draw your attention to precarious situations that have led to colorful expressions in our daily talk.

If you have ever just gotten by in a situation, then you have done so by the skin of your teeth. You had to watch your step because you realized you were on shaky ground.

Dealing with people who you know are overly sensitive may make you feel that you are walking on eggshells to interact with them.

Been living dangerously? Then you have experienced many a close call or close shave. You may wonder what caused you to stick your neck out, but you made it and lived to tell the tale.

There are many situations in which the outcomes may be touch and go. You may have found yourself on the edge of your seat or worse, playing with fire. Was it too late to remember to look before you leap?

Sometimes you find yourself walking a thin line or skating on thin ice. Do not add fuel to the fire by interacting with someone known to be armed and dangerous, or your life may hang by a thread.

This does not mean that you must approach life afraid of your own shadow. You can bite the bullet and try to be more adventurous. If you come out unscathed, then you have dodged the bullet and can live to fight another day.

In situations where you are hanging on for dear life, there is little consolation in knowing that only fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

Take strength from the words of Franklin Roosevelt: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Just do not forget that I warned you to watch out!