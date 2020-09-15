Esther Allweiss Ingber checks out Northville’s 160 Main, a southern Italian restaurant.

Ready to venture out?

An outdoor destination near Oakland County has revived the carefree nature of a late summer evening. Even wearing masks, visitors should feel refreshed after enjoying some diversion in downtown Northville.

In June, the city’s Downtown Development Authority unveiled a reopening plan that “included closing down two streets to vehicular traffic: East Main, between Center and Hutton, and North Center, between Main and Dunlap,” said DDA Director Lori Ward.

Permits allowed the expansion of outdoor dining in the city, including on the sidewalks, parking spaces and roadway. On the streets closed to traffic, called a “social district,” participating restaurants sell alcohol in designated cups that can be carried to the commons area for consumption.

“Customers can get a drink to go while waiting for a table and sit out in our Town Square, Old Church Square or on benches or other tables and chairs set up by the DDA,” Ward said.

Popular restaurants within the social district include Lucy and the Wolf, City Grille, Table 5, Poole’s Tavern and LeGeorge. I made an online dinner reservation for three at 160 Main, a southern Italian restaurant. Restaurant manager Miguel Silvera found us an umbrella table on the pretty European-style brick patio.

Dining inside is available as well. The second floor features a mural of Monte Cofano in Sicily, where the restaurant founders and cousins were born. They are general manager Brian Maiorana and Chef Salvatore Monteleone, the culinary director.

Monteleone executes seasonal, “from scratch” specialties with Chef Richard Simmons, “Sal’s right-hand man,” Silvera said.

The menu’s pastas include the Linguine Alle Vongole I ordered with baby sea clams and white wine sauce.

My guest ordered Saltim-bocca with veal: Prosciutto di Parma, sage, sauteed spinach in a white wine butter sauce.

Silvera said other popular dishes include Branzino, house-made ravioli and gnocchi, filet, seared scallops and a Seafood Tower of jumbo shrimp, East Coast oysters and 4-ounce lobster tail.

Among the array of wine, beer and cocktails, he singled out a “friendly” drink called Unexpected Revenue. The purple floral concoction of simple syrup and Creme de Violette liqueur is served on a napkin imprinted with a $100 bill.

*** ½ out of *****

Details:

160 Main

160 Main Street

Northville, MI

(248) 773-7976

onesixtymain.com