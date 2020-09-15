Kalamazoo College’s baseball season was cut short after just seven games this spring when college sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Chosid got to play baseball this summer.

“What a blessing,” he said. “A lot of college and high school baseball players didn’t get that opportunity.”

Chosid, a junior infielder on the Kalamazoo College baseball team from Ann Arbor, played this summer for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the three-team South Division of the Michigan Pod in the Northwoods League, a prestigious league for college baseball players.

The Growlers went 40-25 during the regular season, racking up the most wins of any Northwoods League team.

Unfortunately, the Growlers lost 4-2 to the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies on Sept. 4 at Homer Stryder Field in Kalamazoo in the South Division championship game and missed a chance to play for the Michigan Pod regional championship Sept. 5 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.

The I-94 Rivalry Cup, an annual competition between the Growlers and Battle Creek Bombers, the third member of the South Division, went to the Growlers.

Splitting his time between second base and shortstop, Chosid batted .214 for the Growlers and had a .368 on-base percentage.

“It was incredible to play with and against high-caliber players in a great league,” Chosid said. “There was a camera at each game so MLB (Major League Baseball) scouts could watch.”

Chosid said the time he spent in the Northwoods League made him a much better baseball player.

When he’ll play baseball again for Kalamazoo College again isn’t known. The college’s baseball program has been temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hornets played only seven games this spring.

A business major at Kalamazoo College, Chosid is taking online classes this fall.