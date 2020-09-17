The North Farmington football season will begin Sept. 17 with its Week No. 4 game at Rochester Adams.

Billy Slobin didn’t think there would be a high school football season this fall.

So the strength and conditioning coach for the North Farmington High School football team is perfectly happy with what the truncated prep football season will look like: Each team will play six regular-season games and make the state playoffs.

“I was not a proponent of a spring football season. You need to keep the clock ticking, play football in the proper time of the year,” Slobin said. “I want to use the winter and spring to train players for the next fall season, get them prepared physically and mentally.

“I’m elated for our North Farmington kids and their families that there will be a fall football season. Coaches have many seasons in which to coach. Kids have a finite amount of time to play and spend time with their teammates and coaches.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council voted Sept. 3 to reinstate fall sports after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order the previous day that allowed organized sports to resume in the state.

The MHSAA had made football a spring sport Aug. 14, but left the door open for a fall season.

The North Farmington football season will begin Sept. 17 with its Week No. 4 game at Rochester Adams. Games in the first three weeks were scrapped.

Instead of playing Traverse City West at home on Oct. 23 in Week No. 9, the Raiders will play host to Birmingham Seaholm.

Slobin was the strength and conditioning coach at Farmington Hills Harrison High School for 34 years before the school closed in 2018. This is his second season at North Farmington.