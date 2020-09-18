Michigan Jewish History (MJH) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

The Historical Society of Michigan announced its 2020 state history award winners Sept. 9, and among the honorees is the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan’s annual scholarly journal, Michigan Jewish History, which won outstanding printed periodical. It will be recognized, along with the other winners, at a virtual awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, as part of the HSM’s annual Michigan History Conference.

Michigan Jewish History (MJH) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In continuous publication since 1960, it is among the oldest periodicals devoted to American Jewish history. In honor of this milestone, JHSM’s editors and advisory committee undertook sweeping changes to make the journal more useful for scholars, students and the general public.

“We aim to produce knowledge, share it with the world and, through those actions, make a difference,” said JHSM President Risha B. Ring.

New for 2020, MJH articles are now peer-reviewed, a process in which leading academics appraise manuscripts and offer suggestions for improvement. JHSM Executive Director and MJH Editor Catherine Cangany, Ph.D., said, “The result is stronger, more impactful scholarship. To encourage submissions like these, we also have created the Rabbi Emanuel Applebaum Award, a $2,000 best-article prize.”

The 2020 issue features a unit on a controversy over Michigan’s first and forgotten Jewish cemetery, located on what is now the Diag at the University of Michigan.

Cangany says, “MJH isn’t ‘history for history’s sake.’ Thinking critically about the past helps us understand the present, so we can change the future — for ourselves and those who come after us.”