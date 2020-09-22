Lauren Sachs remembers her husband, Dr. Bradley Alan Sachs.

My husband, Dr. Bradley Alan Sachs, of Toledo, died unexpectedly and tragically of a cardiac event Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 49. Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Brad pursued a childhood dream of becoming a physician, attending medical school and later sub-specializing in hematology and oncology.

While Brad was at the center of my universe and that of our two daughters, his work treating cancer patients and those with blood disorders meant he lived a life that truly mattered to so many. His compassionate and caring ways, along with his intelligence and gift for storytelling, allowed him to develop deep bonds with his patients and colleagues.

As he helped patients navigate complex medical treatment options, he shared so much of himself that patients and colleagues became his friends who have said that they felt they knew our whole family. This deep connection can be seen in excerpts from a condolence letter recently sent to our family from his former scribe turned physician assistant, Jacob Redfox.

In the letter, Jacob shared about Brad’s role as a mentor: “Dr. Sachs was one of the most influential people in my life, both professionally and personally … During my time throughout school and my professional career, I often spoke of the knowledge I gained from working with him … Since Dr. Sachs took time to teach that young scribe, I have been able to apply that knowledge and change people’s lives as he did on a daily basis.”

Jacob also shared about Brad’s role as a friend: “Listening to his stories about traveling to different places and all the amazing adventures, deeply seeded how special his family was to him. It always made my day when I got to talk to him and catch up on all the incredible stories I missed and, of course, catch up on Detroit sports and those Spartans.”

And, perhaps most significantly, Jacob shared about Brad’s role as a gifted healer and role model: “Dr. Sachs also demonstrated unrivaled compassion toward his patients. This was not only evident during patient interactions but expressed to me personally by means of his patients. He has changed so many lives, and I will continue to change countless others like he has shown me.”

Brad was like a bright light that burned for others so they could walk down their path more easily, lifting their spirits in the process. While his light has been extinguished on Earth, those of us who knew and loved him carry that light inside ourselves and will continue to use it to brighten our own lives and help others walk down the path of life.

We are profoundly thankful for the time we had with him and for the memories forever burned in our hearts and minds. May his memory be a blessing now and always. Brad is survived by his mother, Kathy Green; his brother and sister, Ken Sachs and Julie Black, along with their families; and our two daughters.