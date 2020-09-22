These recipes can easily be added to your buffet.

Even many who are not particularly observant will fast on Yom Kippur. With few exceptions, just before sunset, on Yom Kippur eve, until just after sunset on Yom Kippur, all nourishment — including liquids — is forbidden. And Yom Kippur, like Shabbat, includes proscriptions against work of any kind.

The reward at the end of the fast is the break-fast meal. Usually it’s brunch-like, with bagels, lox and all the fixings. Add some fresh fruit to the menu, and it’s really all you need. I like to add brunch or lunch dishes when I host the break-fast, so I always serve salad. And always something with eggs.

The following recipes offer a change of pace from the usual. Not meant as replacements for your holiday standards, these can essentially be extras that add color, texture and interest to your buffet.

STICKY PECAN CINNAMON ROLLS

This recipe is super easy if it’s made with the premade crescent dough (I use Pillsbury crescent rolls or the uncut sheet dough — they are sold side-by-side in the dairy aisle). Vary the ingredients by adding chocolate chips, walnuts, sliced almonds, pine nuts or even dried apples or chopped dried apricots. NOTE: You can make half this recipe by halving the ingredients.

Syrup:

½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup

Nuts:

1-2 cups pecans halves or pieces

Filling:

6 packages (tubes) crescent rolls (in the refrigerated section of the grocery)

1 cup raisins or dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

¼ cup granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish well with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Make the syrup: Combine the butter, brown sugar and syrup in a microwave-safe bowl and cook on high in the microwave oven for 1 minute. Stir to combine. Heat again for 1 minute more and stir. Pour all but ⅓ cup of this mixture into the prepared baking pan (I used a metal cake pan). Sprinkle the nuts over the syrup. Set aside.

Unroll the crescent dough on a clean surface, being careful not to tear the dough apart at the perforated seams. Press the perforated seams together to form a seamless rectangle. Use another can of rolls to double the size of the first dough (put them side by side to make a square — press the edges together. Repeat it twice to make 1 giant piece of dough (use all 6 cans).

Brush the dough rectangle with the reserved syrup mixture. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar and raisins over the dough.

Beginning with the edge closest to you, carefully roll the dough into a log. Cut the dough log in half and then half again (you should have 6 shortened logs). Cut each into four even slices. Place each slice, cut side down, in each of the syrup and nut lined pan. This can be done up to this point up two days before baking. Remove from refrigerator one hour before baking. (You should have four across and six down.)

Place the pan on a clean cookie sheet and bake for about 30 minutes, until puffy and golden. (The center is a little bit difficult to cook all the way through so be sure that it is cooked).

Remove from the oven and let cool for 35 minutes. Quickly and carefully turn the pan upside-down onto the baking sheet. Cut apart into individual rolls. Makes 24 big rolls.

TUNA SALAD WITH OLIVE OIL AND CAPERS

4 6½-ounce cans white tuna in water, drained

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

2-4 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (to taste)

1 Tbsp. drained capers

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Combine all tuna salad ingredients and stir lightly until mixed. Chill until ready to eat. Serve with bagels or fresh bread in a sandwich with fresh basil leaves, tomatoes and cucumber. Makes 6 servings.

GLUTEN-FREE BAKED FRITTATA

This can be made the day before and served warm or room temperature.

16 large eggs

1 cup chopped bell pepper, any color

1 cup chopped onion (any variety)

1 cup chopped fresh asparagus

5 ounces fresh baby spinach

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

8 ounces (½ pound) shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup milk

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Directions

Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish (or equivalent) with nonstick cooking spray.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Combine all ingredients and pour into the prepared baking dish.

Bake the casserole, uncovered, until the top is golden, and the eggs are set. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature, cut into squares. Makes 12 servings.

SOUR CREAM SCONES

2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

½ cup unsalted butter, frozen

½ cup sour cream

1 large egg

½ cup raisins (or dried currants, cherries or cranberries)

½ cup white or caramel chocolate chips

Garnish: Sanding sugar or granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

In the bowl of a food processor mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut butter into small pieces and add butter to flour mixture and pulse to “cut” the butter into the flour.

Add sour cream and egg and pulse until just combined. Do not overmix. Add the fruit and white chocolate, and pulse again.

Use a large spoon or “portion scoop” to drop the scones onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the tops of the scones with sanding sugar. Bake edges of the scones are golden and the scones about 13 to 15 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 16 or more scones (depending on size).

ROASTED BREAKFAST POTATOES WITH SHALLOTS AND GARLIC

1 cup chopped shallots

1 Tbsp. sliced garlic

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds redskin potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Set aside.

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared pan and roast, turning twice during cooking. Makes 6-8 servings.

CAPRESE SALAD

1½ – 2 pounds (3-4 ripe) tomatoes

12 ounces fresh mozzarella, thickly sliced

8 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes, any color

Fresh basil leaves, uncut

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Kosher salt

Balsamic glaze or balsamic vinegar, garnish

Directions

Cut the tomatoes crosswise into ⅓-inch slices. Arrange them on a serving dish.

Tuck the mozzarella slices between the tomatoes.

Tuck the whole basil leaves in between the tomato and cheese slices. Sprinkle the salad with the grape tomatoes. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Just before serving, drizzle the oil over and season with a bit of salt. Drizzle with the balsamic glaze or vinegar. Makes 8 servings.

SHAKSHUKA

If you’d like, make the tomato mixture ahead of time, cool and bake 30 minutes before cooking.

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 pounds ripe plum tomatoes (unpeeled), chopped, or 1 can (28-ounces) diced tomatoes with juice

6-8 large eggs

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet, pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, bell pepper, salt and pepper to taste (start with 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper), bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Taste the tomatoes for seasoning and add more salt and pepper to taste.

Break the eggs into the tomatoes and cook until the eggs are to your liking (some people prefer to break the yolks by stirring the egg lightly when it’s added to the tomatoes) and serve immediately as a side dish — tomatoes with the cooked egg on top. Makes 6-8 servings.