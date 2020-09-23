Children were able to tune in to a live, follow-along, presentation of Shofar making and honey cake baking.

Despite many annual celebrations and programs canceled this year, due to COVID-19, the Sherrill Berman Shofar Factory Festival managed to provide fun, education and holiday treats to families in the Metro Detroit community.

Some 200 Shofar Factory packages were provided, each one including a raw Shofar to be worked on, ingredients for a honey cake, along with other Rosh Hashanah crafts and treats.

The program, which in previous years took place at the JCC, was directed by Rabbi Shneur and Zeesy Silberberg of the Tugman Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield. It was sponsored by Michael Berman, in loving memory of his wife Sherrill, who dedicated her life to educating children.

“This year, of all years, is one in which we have to find ways to engage and excite our children,” said Rabbi Silberberg. “In challenging times, the Torah’s traditions and holiday foods can provide much needed joy and comfort.”

Bais Chabad also joined with Coby’s Judaica to provide enhanced Shofar Factory packages to 13 JARC homes in the area.