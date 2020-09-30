The planned two-story restaurant will include indoor and outdoor patio seating, two full-service bars and a sealed cigar lounge.

Car buffs, rejoice! A new restaurant and event center is under construction at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, which describes itself as “the epicenter for all things automotive in Michigan.”

The M1 Concourse, on the site of a former GM manufacturing facility, already boosts a large private garage community and a 1.5-mile Champion Motor Speedway. The new two-story 28,500-square-foot building, which broke ground Sept. 1, will provide a close-up view of activity on the track.

For CEO Jordan Zlotoff, joining the company he now heads was a big change in direction

Zlotoff, 35, grew up in Bloomfield Hills and graduated from Andover High School and the University of Michigan with a degree in engineering and sociology. He worked for Americorps for a year, fighting wildfires in Colorado, then taught for the Close Up Foundation in Washington, D.C., which provides weeklong civics-focused programs in the nation’s capital for middle- and high school students. Along the way, he earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Michigan.

After a year teaching in a Chicago charter school, Zlotoff decided to return to Michigan to “learn the family business.” His father, Paul Zlotoff, and uncle Roger Zlotoff run Uniprop, a real estate and private equity firm that is the primary capital sponsor for the M1 Concourse.

Zlotoff started as director of business development in September 2015, when M1 Concourse had only three employees and had just broken ground for the project. He later served as director of operations. In March 2019, Uniprop bought out M1 Concourse co-founder and former CEO Brad Oleshansky to become sole owners of the enterprise, and Zlotoff was named CEO.

While Zlotoff, who lives in Pleasant Ridge, has a passion for automobiles — he drives a Tesla Model S — his main interest is in building the business. He says he wants the 87-acre M1 Concourse to be “the best possible automobile enthusiast venue it can be.”

The complex currently has 173 private garages overlooking the raceway, which operate like condos, with owners paying association fees. Association members can host small gatherings in their garages and can drive their cars on the racetrack. Another 80 garages are being constructed, and 40% of those have been sold. Zlotoff says it is the largest private garage community in the world.

“It’s a community of like-minded enthusiasts, and it gives owners of performance cars a safe environment to drive,” he said.

Two-Story Restaurant

The new $35 million construction project will enable it to host a variety of events, including vehicle launches, charitable galas and expositions. The 6,325-square-foot event center ballroom will seat up to 500, and it can be divided into three for smaller events. The center’s 2,281-square-foot lobby will have state-of-the-art video and audio capabilities.

The planned two-story restaurant will include indoor and outdoor patio seating, two full-service bars and a sealed cigar lounge. Through the restaurant, the complex will be open to the public; diners will be able to watch activity on the raceway. The company hopes to name a local restaurant partner soon.

New entrances to the event center and restaurant will be off Woodward Avenue and South Boulevard.

Zlotoff said he anticipates the event center and restaurant will open in September 2021 in time for the inaugural American Festival of Speed and Checkered Flag Ball, to be presented by the Pontiac Motorsports Exposition.