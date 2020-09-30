Rabbi Josh Whinston of Temple Beth Emeth blasted the shofar at some of Ann Arbor’s most popular landmarks.

Synagogues had to get creative this fall when celebrating High Holiday rituals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some congregations filmed shofar blowings and post them to their websites or social media feeds, one Michigan rabbi captured the eyes of social media with his creative journey to have the entire city of Ann Arbor hear the shofar blast.

Temple Beth Emeth posted the delightful video on Facebook of Rabbi Josh Whinston running around town blowing the shofar at local landmarks.

The video begins with Whinston blowing the shofar at Temple Beth Emeth and then follows him running around town, mask and all.

Whinston makes stops at locales like the Michigan Theater, Graffiti Alley, Zingerman’s Deli, Washtenaw Dairy and, of course, Michigan Stadium.

The short video ends with Whinston running back into the synagogue to catch his breath and eventually wish everyone Shanah Tovah.

Check out the video in full below.