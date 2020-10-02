Sid Neuman transformed a tiny deli into something magnificent.

People never had to wear face masks or be afraid to leave the house as ordered by a higher up … but residents were lucky then to even get a piece of bread … And tuna salad? … Forget it! … The closest they came to any kind of fish was an occasional drawing of what it looked like.

They didn’t have corned beef sandwiches in Siberia either … The closest that people living there, such as Sid Neuman, came to a corned beef sandwich was his first one in 1956 after coming to the United States from Poland.

During World War II, Sid was sent to Siberia by the Russians … And after six years, they finally allowed him to return to Poland only because of his being a Polish citizen … He ran away to the American occupation sector in Germany and received permission to go to the United States.

Sid bought Star Deli on 15 Mile Road, west of Telegraph, coming here from Chicago to take over a little carryout operation whose kitchen, 500 square feet, was as big as the entire front.

But oh, what that tiny 1,200-square-foot carryout delicatessen had become … eventually ranking, today, as one of the largest volume carryout-only Jewish delicatessens in the nation … open seven days a week with regular hours.

Imagine this little carryout deli selling almost 1,500 pounds of white Albacore tuna a week … a salad that continually received rave notices.

Sid changed all that …remodeling it with four refrigerated cases … a large walk-in cooler …and everything imaginable in Jewish traditional foods among many other items that could be jammed into its crowded but neat areas.

Those refrigerated cases are now filled with tradition Jewish dishes … smoked fish, sable, kippered salmon, herring in both cream and wine sauce, etc.

Star cooks its own corned beef, pastrami, tongue, roast beef, etc. … Makes its own seafood salad and potato salad … plus coleslaw, pasta salad, rice pudding, fruit salad, etc.

The story of Star Deli is an amazing success tale … No one could ever foresee that this little operation would someday produce so much volume surrounded by enough food now to feed that entire camp in Siberia.

Certainly, Sid can only shake his head when looking around at the untold amount of food carried by Star Deli and recall those lean days in Poland and Siberia.

OLDIES BUT GOODIES… The doctor held a stethoscope up to a man’s chest. The patient asks, “Doc, how do I stand?” … The doctor says, “That’s what puzzles me!

A drunk is in front of the judge … The judge says, “You’ve been brought here for drinking” … The drunk says, “OK, let’s get started.”

There is a big controversy on the Jewish view of when life begins … In Jewish tradition, the fetus is not considered viable until it graduates from medical school.

CONGRATS …To Denice Dunn on her birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.