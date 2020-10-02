Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also made an appearance at the event.

The 2020-2021 Annual Meeting of The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and The United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit took place through Zoom on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, where leadership formally elected Matt Lester as the new president of Federation and Dennis Bernard as the new president of the Foundation.

Businessman Dan Gilbert was also presented with the Fred M. Butzel Memorial Award, the highest honor bestowed on a Detroit Jewish citizen by the Jewish Federation.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an appearance at the virtual event, congratulating Lester and Bernard as they begin their new roles and thanking Liss and Kaufman as they leave theirs. Whitmer also congratulated Gilbert, and thanked the Jewish Federation and community during this trying year.

“I thank all of the community activists for your philanthropy and support, and I am incredibly grateful for your friendship,” Whitmer said. “And it was a pleasure to join a bunch of rabbis about a week and a half ago when we acknowledged and wished a Shana Tova. Thank you and happy new year to you all.”

A sit-down interview was conducted with outgoing Federation President Beverly Liss, outgoing Foundation President Alan Kaufman, incoming Federation President Matt Lester and incoming Foundation President Dennis Bernard.

“I’m very pleased to state the Federation’s in great shape,” Kaufman said. “The assets under management are over $700 million, real estate’s in good shape, we’ve eliminated properties that weren’t performing as needed, and our property is maintained. The assets that are managed by Federation have increased over the last three years, so I’m really proud to say that the management of the Foundation’s assets are solid footing for the future.”

A big topic of the interview was Federation’s response to COVID-19, which is something both Lester and Bernard played key roles in.

“What I think COVID taught us is that we are stronger when we work together,” Lester said. “Our response to COVID was frankly unprecedented among any Jewish Federation throughout the world, and we’re really proud of that. I think our Federation and Jewish community is extremely well-positioned to take on any challenge that comes our way.”

Building on what Liss and Kaufman did in their terms as President, Lester expounded on his priorities for the coming year.

“I always liked the tagline ‘Federation is the central address’, and I want to double down on that,” Lester said. “I want to be able to enhance our fundraising ability, and for people to feel comfortable without any threshold resistance to being part of or coming into the Federation circle.”

Lester also said he wants to see Federation go “from good to great” in terms of business, have stronger relationships between agencies, and “expand the tent” further.

For the Butzel Award, a video montage with Dan Gilbert’s friends, colleagues and confidants was played, including the likes of Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, Rabbi Paul Yedwab of Temple Israel and former Federation CEO Scott Kaufman, and then Gilbert gave his speech.

“Thank you to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit for this special award. I’m honored to join all the past Butzel recipients,” Gilbert said. The co-founder of Quicken Loans has made only a handful of public speeches since recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2019.

Gilbert mentioned some of his current projects, including building the University of Michigan’s Detroit Center for Innovation, and a project bringing internet connectivity to the over 1/3rd of Detroiters that don’t have it.

“We look forward to partnering with more foundations, both Jewish and non-Jewish, to explore solutions to other generational challenges that have plagued Detroit and Detroiters for far too long,” he said. “Jews have always led the way in philanthropy and giving, and we are honored to carry on that tradition.”

The meeting did not discuss this week’s announcement that the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit would be permanently closing its health club. The club sits on land managed by the United Jewish Foundation, but both the Foundation and JFMD have said the decision to close the club was entirely the JCC’s.