Find all of our Election 2020 coverage and other candidate interviews here. More interviews will be added as the election draws closer. Click here to read our conversation with Stevens’ opponent, Republican Eric Esshaki.

The freshman Congresswoman talks with the JN about her priorities if reelected.

Freshmen Congresswoman Haley Stevens is defending her seat against Republican Eric Esshaki in Michigan’s traditionally red 11th District, which includes Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Commerce Township, Novi and the city of Farmington among other areas. Stevens, a member of Kensington Church in Troy, grew up in the district and her family still lives in Birmingham.

The JN recently had the chance to interview Stevens via Zoom. We’ve condensed her answers (edited for length and clarity) to questions of concern to Jewish voters in her district.

Israel

I’ve approached my role through the mantra of listening, learning and leading, in that order. Since being elected to Congress, I have had the true honor of working with local and national stakeholders to strengthen the U.S./Israel partnership. My position has always been that Israel has a fundamental right to self-determination as a Jewish state.

As someone who has a big focus on economic development, my focus in Congress has been on advanced manufacturing and new technological development, and I believe the U.S./Israel partnership is a real opportunity for us to strengthen entrepreneurial efforts, such as the maturity of new technologies, particularly in the automotive sector. The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator is a great organization, and I want to do more with it. It certainly has led to the development of new companies, spinoffs and start-ups.

Antisemitism and BDS

I oppose the BDS [boycott, divestment, sanctions] movement as a real attack on American Jewry. Particularly we see this on campuses, and it’s a deeply biased campaign against Israel’s existence and it’s leading to extraordinary tensions.

We’re also seeing more and more hate groups emerge through social media and online channels. It’s something I want to get very serious about. I think we could nip some of them in the bud earlier. We need to have badges and designations for hate groups. Also, we need to be very clear that what we saw take place in the summer of 2017, when self-described neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville [Va.], that there were not very fine people on both sides. Neo-Nazism and antisemitism have no place in our country, and I will always seek to dismantle it. We’ve got to take some serious action in Congress to combat it.

COVID-19

The House acted with a comprehensive pandemic relief package that stands up for working families and supports our municipalities experiencing budget shortfalls and our essential workers. It included food assistance and eviction protection for families. The Senate has not acted on it. [Editor’s note: Following this interview, Congressional talks around a pandemic relief package have stalled.]

The pandemic is still among us. We’re not back to a full recovery on our economy. Small businesses have sustained a lot of economic pain. I’m all for another stimulus for our working families and not leaving people and communities in the lurch around some of the other assistance measures that they need. And we can do this in a smart, fiscally responsible way, and it gives people a return on their taxpayer dollars, too.

Certain businesses are taking long and sustained hits. I am a congresswoman for several smaller suburban communities that rely on the vibrancy of their downtowns and retail enterprises. We need to start looking at our tax structure and provide a certain amount of potential tax relief and loan relief to our small businesses and our artists.

I think we’re going to see a major emphasis going forward on making sure communities can get through to the other side. That’s what I want to continue to champion in Congress.

Mental Health

Obviously, mental health is just as important as physical health. I was proud to collaborate with our senior Sen. Debbie Stabenow on resources for mental health services in the state of Michigan that got passed with the Cares Act earlier this year. It provided more money for schools, law enforcement as well as other health centers. We need to continue to work on the affordability of mental health resources. So often, out-of-pocket costs are prohibitive. We want to support people seeking treatment.

Manufacturing

We’ve had a resurgence of American manufacturing, and I’m all for smart policies that allow us to reinvest and regrow American manufacturing in this country. I do “Manufacturing Mondays” with stakeholders and have built relationships with our small businesses and training centers. When the pandemic hit and the Big Three closed, suppliers were affected as well. They called me and asked, “How can we make the personal protective equipment?” It was truly Michigan that stepped up to make the equipment we needed, such as respirators and ventilators. I’m working on a bill called the Supply Chain Taskforce Act that will make it easier for suppliers to make and source products here, in the U.S. and in Michigan.

Climate Change

We must embrace a whole clean technology portfolio. I think Michigan is going to be a leading place for electric and autonomous vehicles. Michigan has also been a great example of the approach of having a robust, advanced manufacturing sector that has embraced clean technologies, such as solar panels on our roofs and LEED certification in our buildings while also maintaining the stewardship of our environment. We are the Great Lakes State, and the care and health of our fresh water is critical and something that 50 years ago we stood up for when we passed legislation to protect our natural environment.

My goal is to bring all the stakeholders to the table: those in the private sector, utilities and auto companies. Although they’re not always all on the same page, they recognize what’s happening. The government also needs to have a seat at the table as the convening legislative platform in which to do this work.

One item of focus for me is carbon capture, its technologies and commercialization efforts. To bring this back to Israel, this is going to be a big opportunity for our two collaborative countries. I think we’re going to see a lot of spinoff technologies that are going lead to a better, cleaner world and allow us to stave off some of the effects of climate change.