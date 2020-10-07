Editor Andrew Lapin explains how the JN is covering this year’s elections.

By now, all of you should have received your at-home ballots in the mail for the upcoming election. Whether you are voting by mail or planning a masked, socially distanced in-person trip to the polls on Nov. 3, we at the JN have been busy over the last few weeks preparing our coverage so that you are prepared to mark your ballots.

Typically, in an election year, the JN will either send candidates a written questionnaire of their stance on the issues, or conduct a sit-down interview in our offices. This year, with in-person meetings off the table, our editorial team still pushed for face-to-face interviews, but we have conducted these interviews over Zoom.

We will be publishing these interviews on a daily basis over the next week, and their links can be found in one place on our site. They will also be published in our Oct. 15 print issue. (If you would like to receive this issue in your mailbox, make sure to subscribe!)

We focused our questioning on issues of particular importance to the local Jewish community, including rising antisemitism, support for Israel, the state and federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare, the local economy and race relations. Incumbents were asked about their past records and accomplishments. We then edited the transcripts for length and clarity in order to present their views fairly and accurately.

In all, we have interviewed 18 different candidates running in a total of 13 different races, from Senate and Congress to various Michigan statehouse and Oakland County positions. These races are largely being overlooked by other media this election cycle, as the lion’s share of coverage is being poured into the presidency. We couldn’t interview every candidate on the ballot, but we tried to prioritize the races of greatest consequence and interest to our readers.

In the most high-profile Michigan race, the U.S. Senate, we are also publishing a reported feature on Republican Senate candidate John James and his Jewish connections. We did this because I felt these connections were interesting, had not previously been reported and were worth our time to explore.

Our goal is not to play favorites between the candidates but rather to illuminate the Jewish stakes of this very tight race. Sen. Peters has written op-eds for the JN before and is more familiar to our readers, while James has been less forthcoming with our publication despite this being his second Senate campaign. In the interest of fairness, we will also be publishing a transcript of our interview with James.

The interviews and subsequent stories were a combined effort between myself; JN Associate Editor Jackie Headapohl; Copy Editor David Sachs; Reporter Danny Schwartz; and JN freelance writer Madeline Halpert. Freelancer Sarah Williams provided invaluable assistance on editing candidate transcripts.

The following candidates, all Republicans, did not return our repeated requests for interviews or questionnaires, and as such are not featured in our elections coverage even though their opponents are:

• Paul Junge (8th Cong. Dist.)

• Charles Langworthy (9th Cong. Dist.)

• Jeff Jones (12th Cong. Dist.)

• Robert Vance Patrick (14th Cong. Dist.)

• Elizabeth Goss (MI-27)

• Mitch Swoboda (MI-37)

• Rep. Ryan Berman (MI-39)

• Kendra Cleary (MI-40)

One final note. In the past, the JN has offered candidate endorsements. Just like during the August primary, we will not be doing so for this election. Our new nonprofit ownership status complicates our ability to formally endorse political candidates, but even if we weren’t in that situation, I would still decline to have our publication endorse anyone.

My reasoning is: I don’t believe media endorsements are a useful metric in our modern political dialogue, when so few voters remain undecided, and particularly not for our publication, where we have a small editorial staff and risk compromising our reporting by issuing endorsements. We believe our role in this election is to give the candidates the chance to speak to Metro Detroit’s Jewish voters directly and give you the tools to make up your own minds.

We hope the information we are publishing over the next week does give you those tools, and that we have succeeded in representing your voice to your elected officials. Have a healthy and safe election!