Find all of our Election 2020 coverage and other candidate interviews here. More interviews will be added as the election draws closer.

The freshman Congresswoman talks with the JN about her priorities if reelected.

Freshman Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is defending her seat against Republican Paul Junge, who most recently worked for the Trump Administration at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Lansing and parts of Oakland County. Junge did not return the JN‘s requests for an interview.

Slotkin, who is Jewish, lives in Holly where she grew up on a working farm. Her great-grandfather founded the family meat business, Hygrade Foods, makers of the famous Ballpark Frank. Slotkin’s background is in national security. She was recruited by the CIA to serve as a Middle East analyst and ended up serving three tours in Iraq, where she met her husband, Dave, now a retired U.S. Army colonel. Her tours in a combat zone led to national security roles at the White House under both President Bush and President Obama.

She recently sat with the JN for a Zoom interview. Highlights of that conversation are below (edited for clarity and length).

Bipartisanship

I come from a national security background, so bipartisanship is in my bones. I do not believe I’m doing my job unless I’m working across the aisle on areas of common interests to make people’s lives better.

The first thing I did when I came to Congress was to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, the only bipartisan caucus that meets every week and has equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. There is a ton of work we can do on a bipartisan basis, such as supporting our veterans, lowering the prices of pharmaceuticals, supporting our farmers, broadband access and homeland security.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates

I welcome normalization of ties between UAE and Israel, but what paved the way for normalization was a Trump administration decision to sell our most advanced F-35 fighter jets to the Emiratis.

When I was at the Pentagon, it was my statutory responsibility to ensure that every arms sale to the Middle East wouldn’t threaten Israel’s qualitative military. The defense and intelligence establishment in Israel does not support the sale of the F-35 to the Emiratis. The idea that we’re giving the exact same fighter jet to an Arab neighbor just makes me nervous.

I support normalization but not at the expense of Israeli’s strategic national security.

Antisemitism

I’ve seen an increase in hate speech, antisemitism and racist commentary. I believe it’s part of the normalization of hate speech that’s gone on over the last few years.

We saw the use of Nazi symbology in protests here in Michigan, in April, against our governor. In some cases, we’ve seen a fourfold increase in antisemitic incidents in the state, including destruction of property around MSU Hillel and swastikas painted on buildings.

I see it, frankly, in my own life when I’m campaigning as a Jewish member of Congress. For example, in ads that reference my name with a dollar sign, carrying bags of money. That is a stereotype that is as old as time for Jewish people. In my district, I represent about 4,000 Jews in the Lansing area. We’ve seen the growth of this antisemitism in a way that is deeply disturbing to the community.

Healthcare

I’ve been working to lower the costs of healthcare and the price of prescription drugs. I can’t get through a grocery store without someone coming over to tell how they’re paying more for their monthly insulin than they are for their mortgage.

Every person deserves access to healthcare they can afford. My mom had breast cancer at age 31, and then had a preexisting condition for the rest of her life and did not have steady insurance because of it. My mandate is to protect people with preexisting conditions and to expand affordable coverage for people.

Also related to healthcare, we need to make more medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in the United States. I’ve introduced made-in-America bills that help incentivize making that stuff here in the United States.

Racism

I see my role can be as a convener of groups who would not otherwise ever talk to each other. I’ll give you an example. After the murder of George Floyd, I started doing Zoom calls with African American leaders in my district. They were really pushing me to develop an agenda to counter systemic racism — not just in police reform, but on things like housing and education and business. And I heard all these Black business owners talk about how hard it was to get their first loan from the bank.

Meanwhile, because of COVID, I’ve been talking to the Michigan Banking Association every week. I brought them together for a Zoom call and figured out some important things that we can work on together.

Iran

I am keenly aware of the threat Iran poses because I’m a Shia militia analyst by training. I did three tours in Iraq, helping the military dismantle those militias. I’m probably one of the only members of Congress whose had good friends killed by Iranian rockets and Iranian missiles in Baghdad.

The nuclear deal was about mitigating Iran’s nuclear capability. The president pulled out of the deal without a better deal in place, one that improved the deal on issues like ballistic missiles and terrorism. I don’t know of any plans by the administration to try to do a more comprehensive deal.

COVID-19

The countries able to get back to normal more quickly are the ones that have instantaneous testing and contact tracing available. The U.S. still doesn’t have the levels of testing and contact tracing other countries have.

I also think it’s important that we send a clear signal from the very top that this is indeed serious. I think it’s important for the federal government to send a signal on masks, a clear signal from the federal government on our responsibilities as citizens.

We also need to pass another emergency COVID appropriation. We need money for our schools as they transition into distance learning. We need universal broadband. We need a continuation of the PPP program, which has been really successful.

Climate Change

When I was at the Pentagon, my team helped co-write the first study of how climate change would affect the military and it was very clear that it’s a national security issue. It’s about the safety of our kids and the continuation of our way of life. And that is clear in a place like Michigan, where in my experience, environmental issues like water are some of the most bipartisan issues I work on.

Environmental security is homeland security. If you can’t give your child a glass of water without them getting a lifelong learning disability, that’s a threat to your family. And if you can’t fish the Huron River where you learned to fish and your dad learned to fish, that’s a threat to your way of life.

I’m not a supporter of the Green New Deal. I like the “green” part, but not the “new deal” part because I’m a pragmatist. To improve the situation, we must pass laws and make policy. I don’t have any problem with bold ideas. Unless we approach climate change in a big, bold way, we are unlikely to actually mitigate the effects. I just don’t think we need a guaranteed job for all Americans and universal health care and other difficult issues to be intimately tied to making major progress on climate change.